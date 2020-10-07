Holt Renfrew Launches Saints & Sinners Haircare in Canada

Finding a void in the market – founder Michael & Diana Wilson's children have deadly nut allergies – and raised among true session stylists, the Saints & Sinners collection is free of over 14 harmful ingredients and is Peta Certified Cruelty-Free. Saints & Sinners was designed to provide session stylists and hairdressers alike with the proper, high functioning tools they need to make their cuts, colors and Red Carpet styles come to life.

"Saints & Sinners is incredibly excited to announce its partnership with Holt Renfrew! Being accepted into Holt Renfrew's H Project and Clean Beauty+ Programs are the absolute perfect places for the Saints & Sinners collection to be displayed. The programs are aligned with our core values of Luxury Performance, No Bad Stuff® - eliminating all the toxins and packing our collection with clean yet highly effective ingredients, creating a luxury experience for today's exacting consumers" says Diana Wilson, cofounder of Saints & Sinners Haircare. Wilson continues, "along with our customer-favorite ProSizes, the entire range will be available at Holt Renfrew. We anticipate this to be a long and fabulous partnership!" Christopher Novak, Vice President, Beauty, Holt Renfrew, agrees, "We have thoughtfully curated our H Project Approved Clean Beauty assortment and are thrilled to add Saints & Sinners with our Clean Beauty+ designation. Haircare is a category we're focusing on this season and know that customers looking for sulfate-free options will love the luxurious textures and performance from the line."

The Saints & Sinners collection is available at all Holt Renfrew stores. The collection can also be purchased at www.holtrenfrew.com and www.realsaintsandsinners.com. For more information contact Britt Devereux at [email protected] or 775.298.8158.

SOURCE Saints & Sinners Haircare

Related Links

http://www.realsaintsandsinners.com

