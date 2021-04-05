Holy Grail Steak Co. Becomes Exclusive Online Retailer of Santa Carota Beef

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holy Grail Steak Co., the premier online purveyor of authentic Kobe Beef and other luxury-quality meats, today becomes the exclusive online retailer of the super-premium Santa Carota Beef brand. Until now, this beef has only been available at select butcher shops and top restaurants in the U.S., including Wolfgang Puck's CUT in Beverly Hills and Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen in Las Vegas.

Three generations of the Pettit family have been producing extraordinary, full-flavored beef at their Santa Carota Ranch in Edison, CA (near Bakersfield) for over 30 years. Although the Pettit family ranchers had been supplementing their Black Angus' diets with carrots from local farms since 1989, a few years ago, they experimented with finishing their grass-fed cattle on carrots alone. The family was astounded by the results and has been raising cattle this way ever since.

Beyond its exceptional flavor and tenderness, Santa Carota Beef has compelling health benefits. Raising the cattle humanely on open pasture and with a 95% carrot-based diet means that the meat is lower in saturated fat and contains more vitamins such as B12 and beta carotene. Plus, all Santa Carota Beef is non-GMO and hormone and antibiotic-free.

"The Pettit family runs a remarkable ranch that combines a sustainable, holistic approach with compassion for the cattle and the land," says Cameron Hughes, founder of Holy Grail Steak Co. "They've got everything we look for in a top-notch producer partner. Santa Carota Beef is truly unique and has a depth of flavor I've not experienced in other grass-fed products. I expect it will be wildly popular with our customers."

The Holy Grail Santa Carota collection launches with ribeyes, strips, filets, and tomahawks, and a much-anticipated 70/30 Santa Carota burger blend is forthcoming. For more information about Holy Grail's Santa Carota Beef, please visit HolyGrailSteak.com.

