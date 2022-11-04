Holy Name - Jersey City's Only Catholic Burial Space to Host Open House November 12 & 13

Open House will Highlight Zero Percent Financing for 48 Months

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark has hosted several successful open house events throughout Essex, Union, Bergen, and Middlesex counties this fall.

They will conclude the season with a final open house event at Holy Name Cemetery and Mausoleum in Jersey City, Hudson County, to help Catholics gain knowledge and confidence during these uncertain economic times before a difficult time arises for families.

Come to the next Open House weekend, Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13, from 8:30 am-4:30 pm at Holy Name Cemetery and Mausoleum – Jersey City’s only Catholic burial place for 0% financing and peace of mind. Caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisors will answer questions and share information without obligation. Several financing options, including zero-percent interest for 48 months, will only be available during the open house event. To assist families in learning more about preplanning and memorialization, Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark is hosting an open house event on Nov 12 and Nov 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Holy Name Cemetery located at 823 West Side Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"A time of loss is a time of confusion, and final arrangements do not have to add to the uncertainty," says Andrew P. Schafer, Executive Director of the Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark. "The worries of last-minute burial arrangements should not become part of a family's grieving process, especially when experiencing profound sorrow. We reach out regularly to families to inform them about the valuable benefits of pre-planning."

The final open house weekend for 2022 will take place Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Holy Name Cemetery and Mausoleum, located at 823 West Side Avenue, Jersey City, in Hudson County, just 5 miles from New York City.

During the open house, visitors will learn the long-term benefits of pre-planning, including protecting their loved one's legacy and access to financing options such as 0 percent interest for 48 months.

Holy Name is currently the only Catholic cemetery in Jersey City with available space. It offers a park-like setting, exquisite artwork, modern technology, and a faith-inspired atmosphere with grand views of the Jersey City skyline and close proximity to public transportation.

To learn more, watch the new videos at www.HolyNameCemetery.org or stop by the cemetery. Memorial planning advisors will meet with visitors to share information about burial and cremation options, memorialization, and financial planning. There is no obligation or appointment necessary.

About Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

The ministry of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark exists to meet the needs of individuals and families before, at the time of death and burial, and throughout bereavement. They also provide Monthly Masses of Remembrance celebrated at archdiocesan Catholic cemeteries throughout the year, typically during the first week of each month and on special days, including Memorial Day. Contact a caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisor at [email protected] or learn more at www.CatholicJourney.org.

