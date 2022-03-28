Holy Week in the Most Ancient City in the U.S.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Celebrating Holy Week at St. Augustine and Florida's Historic Coast will be a little different this year. Thanks to Pope Francis, there's now a newly canonized and crowned image at the Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche. It's only the fourth site in the U.S. to receive this honor.

For more than 400 years, families have prayed for Mary's intercession at the Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche, Nuestra Señora de la Leche y Buen Parto (Our Lady of the Milk and Happy Delivery). And on October 10 2021, Pope Francis granted a Canonical Coronation of Our Lady of La Leche at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine.

The historic district welcomes visitors from near and far this Lenten season. Whether you attend services at the Mission Nombre de Dios Church or on the beach, the historic city of St. Augustine has designed events for Holy Week and Easter.

For the list of Holy Week and Easter events, visit OldestCity.org.

WHAT TO SEE

The newly-crowned image of Our Lady of Leche can be venerated in the Historic Chapel in the National Shrine of Our Lady at Mission Nombre de Dios.

WHAT TO DO

Visit Florida's Historic Coast for more information regarding Holy Week events, Easter celebrations, accommodations, gastronomy and more.

GETTING THERE

More than 90 major and regional airline flights serve Jacksonville International (JAX) Airport. Northeast Florida Regional Airport operates VIA Air with service to Charlotte, NC, and private and charter aircraft. By car, access via I-95 from the north or south, and I-10 from the west.

About La Misión de Nombre de Dios:

The first Catholic mass celebrated on American soil was given in Spanish, at the Nombre de Dios Mission, on September 8, 1565, when Admiral Pedro Menéndez landed in the city and proclaimed it for Spain, "in the name of God." The Mission itself was founded 22 years.

About St. Augustine and the Historic District:

Located between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the exceptional golfing and coastal elegance of Ponte Vedra Beach, and the laid-back beachside communities of Crescent Beach, St. Augustine Beach and Vilano Beach along 42 miles of beaches. For more information, visit the Visitor Info section at the website www.floridashistoriccoast.com or follow us on Facebook.com/officialstagustine.

