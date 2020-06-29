Home Advisor and Angie's List Face Federal Trade Commission Complaint as Consumers and Contractors Boycott Platforms

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you watch television, then you have seen commercials for Home Advisor and Angie's List. Their ads state they are the place to access ratings and reviews of service professionals posted by real-life consumers. "Not so" says Derrick Sieber, owner of Precision Contracting Solutions "PCS", a District of Columbia contractor. "Our company joined Home Advisor and Angie's List and earned the 105 Five-Star and A+ consumer reviews that were posted by District residents based on their real life experiences with PCS. Those authentic consumer reviews were illegally removed by Home Advisor and Angie's List" said Derrick Sieber. (View Consumer Ratings and Reviews Removed by Home Advisor)

Home Advisor and Angie's List are owned by the same company, IAC – ANGIE Home Services. They are thus under one umbrella, but appear to the public to be separate companies based on their advertising models. "If Home Advisor and Angie's List are permitted to censor, edit, and remove legitimate consumer reviews, then what good are they?" asked Derrick Sieber.

"If you are a contractor; stay clear of Home Advisor and Angie's List. I paid them close to $200,000 for leads that led to consumer contracts and the 105 hard earned Five-Star and A+ consumer ratings that were illegally removed, and now the Federal Trade Commission is involved (View FTC Complaint). I sued Home Advisor and Angie's List but the D.C. Superior Court found that only the FTC can bring suit under these facts (View Lawsuit). PCS is appealing the decision to the D.C. Court of Appeals," Derrick Sieber said.

"Consumers and contractors are both outraged because their voices cannot be heard as the television commercials promise as Home Advisor and Angie's List continue to censor, edit, and remove legitimate consumer reviews thereby creating a false narrative that intentionally misleads the public," said Derrick Sieber.

Ms. Carolyn Torsell, is a District of Columbia resident who was connected to PCS by Home Advisor and she states. "It's false advertising, in my opinion, for Home Advisor to state in their ads that I could post a rating based on my real life experiences. PCS did an incredible job for me in all aspects. My house had a major fire and PCS came to my rescue. I can honestly say, as a senior citizen of color, that PCS saved my house by helping me get recovery from State Farm who was trying to lowball me for the fire damage.

Ms. Torsell went on to say, "PCS also did a first-class job rebuilding my house and now Home Advisor will not allow me to post my rating and review about them. I feel like Home Advisor has defrauded me by promising in their ad campaign that I could post a review about my contracting experience with PCS only to find Home Advisor censors, edits, and removes authentic consumer reviews. I hope the FTC goes after them aggressively. Consumers and contractors should boycott Angie's List Home & Advisor, like so many of my friends have already done. There are several other sites that provide the same service that do not intentionally deceive the public."

Derrick's father, Stephen Sieber, said this, "A few years ago Angie's List settled a libel lawsuit with me for $100,000 and therein lies their motivation for the attack on PCS once they learned Derrick was my son. Derrick did nothing wrong and PCS is a great company that my son has worked so hard to build."

