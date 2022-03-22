Home and Condo Defects: A Consumer Guide to Faulty Construction, 3rd Edition

For board members, aligning with the right advisors is key to creating successful communities. Ethical and experienced counsel is vital to resolve construction deficiencies to protect property values and the lifestyle homeowners deserve. This guide offers board members unparalleled guidance so they know they have a true partner for their community.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 20th anniversary of its publication, Thomas E. Miller, Rachel M. Miller, and Matthew T. Miller have released the third edition of their groundbreaking handbook, Home and Condo Defects: A Consumer Guide to Faulty Construction.

Partners in the leading California construction defect firm The Miller Law Firm, the authors have used their authoritative experience to provide trustworthy and accurate information for all items related to construction-defect issues and the SB 800 claims process for homeowners, HOA boards of directors, and community managers.

According to Thomas Miller, "The Consumer Guide delivers on our goal to aid and educate homebuyers and owners, association board members, and community managers who believe there may be one or more construction defects in their home, condo, or common areas. Or to aid those who are involved in or contemplating presenting a construction defect claim to the developer."

To navigate the complexities of the defect claim process, this edition provides readers helpful perspectives on:

What construction defects are, legal standards surrounding common issues, and pertinent statutes of limitations

What to look out for when choosing the right law firm for representation

How to maintain the property and mitigate any additional damages

The pre-litigation process and how expert consultants investigate, identify, and verify the nature and extent of the possible damages

How HOAs can finance repairs during active litigation

Different types of legal theories argued in a construction defect claim

Settlement strategies and recovering monetary damages for repairs

This book is a consumer-friendly trove of helpful information for someone who needs expert advice. "For board members, aligning with the right advisors is key to creating successful communities. Ethical and experienced counsel is vital to resolve construction deficiencies to protect property values and the lifestyle homeowners deserve. This guide offers board members unparalleled guidance so they know they have a true partner for their community." Cat Carmichael, CEO of Strategy 123 and 2019 President of CAI Board of Trustees.

Home and Condo Defects: A Consumer Guide to Faulty Construction is available now at The Miller Law Firm website.

About the Authors

Thomas E. Miller, Founder & CEO, has been a distinguished construction defect attorney for over 45 years. Named "The king of construction defect litigation" by the New York Times, Miller is a nationally recognized expert in his field and has recovered more than $1 billion for his association clients.

Rachel M. Miller, Senior Partner, has proudly practiced law with The Miller Law Firm for over 25 years. Her focus is on client connection and providing immediate contact and communication to current and prospective clients, HOA board members, and community association managers.

Matthew T. Miller, Partner, coordinates expert investigation and testing to ensure all defect issues have been identified and cost-effectively addressed.

About The Miller Law Firm

For 40 years, The Miller Law Firm has specialized in HOA construction defect claims representation, providing expert advice for consumers whose property is damaged due to construction defects. They have dedicated the last four decades to representing California HOA claims and to rebuilding communities statewide. Contact The Miller Law Firm to request a no-cost HOA Due Diligence Audit & Expert Inspection.

Photos:

