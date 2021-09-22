Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market | $ 25.88 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

The increase in smartphone and internet penetration will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market is segmented as below:

Product

Home Improvement Products



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45864

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market in Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry include Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Penney IP LLC, Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market size

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market trends

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market analysis

The home and garden products B2C E-commerce market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the home and garden products B2C E-commerce market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Pharma E-Commerce Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Retail Market in China by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist home and garden products B2C E-commerce market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the home and garden products B2C E-commerce market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the home and garden products B2C E-commerce market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home and garden products B2C E-commerce market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Home improvement products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Penney IP LLC

Lowes Companies Inc.

Target Corp.

The Home Depot Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

