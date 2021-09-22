Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market | $ 25.88 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

Sep 22, 2021, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The home and garden products B2C E-commerce market in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry is poised to grow by USD 25.88 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the home and garden products B2C E-commerce market will progress at a CAGR of 9.64%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The increase in smartphone and internet penetration will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Home Improvement Products
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market in Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry include Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Penney IP LLC, Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market size
- Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market trends
- Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market analysis
The home and garden products B2C E-commerce market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the home and garden products B2C E-commerce market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist home and garden products B2C E-commerce market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the home and garden products B2C E-commerce market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the home and garden products B2C E-commerce market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home and garden products B2C E-commerce market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Home improvement products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
- Penney IP LLC
- Lowes Companies Inc.
- Target Corp.
- The Home Depot Inc.
- Walmart Inc.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
