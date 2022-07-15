Home and Office Paper Shredders Market Size to Grow by USD 981.26 million, ACCO Brands Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Request Latest Sample Report to find out about current market developments and opportunities

Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Scope

The home and office paper shredders market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Key Vendor Analysis

The home and office paper shredders market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ACCO Brands Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Aurora Corp. of America, Bonsen Electronics Ltd., Dahle North America Inc., Fellowes Inc., intimus International GmbH, Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG, Meikoshokai Co. Ltd., and Royal Consumer Information Products are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ACCO Brands Corp. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as GBC Cross Cut Shredder ShredMaster X312 SL, GBC Cross Cut Shredder ShredMaster X415, and GBC Cross Cut Shredder ShredMaster X312.

The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as GBC Cross Cut Shredder ShredMaster X312 SL, GBC Cross Cut Shredder ShredMaster X415, and GBC Cross Cut Shredder ShredMaster X312. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as Amazon Basics 6 Sheet Cross Cut Paper and Credit Card Home Office Shredder, Aurora AS890C 8 Sheet Cross Cut Paper, and Amazon Basics 6 Sheet High Security Micro Cut Paper and Credit Card Home Office Shredder.

The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as Amazon Basics 6 Sheet Cross Cut Paper and Credit Card Home Office Shredder, Aurora AS890C 8 Sheet Cross Cut Paper, and Amazon Basics 6 Sheet High Security Micro Cut Paper and Credit Card Home Office Shredder. Aurora Corp. of America - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as Aurora AU870MA Professional Microcut Paper Shredder, Aurora AU1410MA Professional Microcut Paper Shredder, and Aurora AU1540MA Professional Grade Microcut Paper Shredder.

The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as Aurora AU870MA Professional Microcut Paper Shredder, Aurora AU1410MA Professional Microcut Paper Shredder, and Aurora AU1540MA Professional Grade Microcut Paper Shredder. Bonsen Electronics Ltd. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as S401M5, 3S23, and 3S30.

The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as S401M5, 3S23, and 3S30. Dahle North America Inc. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as PaperSAFE 22022, PaperSAFE 22092, and PaperSAFE 22312.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. View our Sample Report

Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Cross-cut



Micro-cut



Strip-cut

End-user

Commercial



Residential

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist home and office paper shredders market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the home and office paper shredders market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the home and office paper shredders market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home and office paper shredders market vendors

Related Reports

Household Appliances Market in Europe by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Home Speaker Market in US by Platform, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Home And Office Paper Shredders Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 981.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.25 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACCO Brands Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Aurora Corp. of America, Bonsen Electronics Ltd., Dahle North America Inc., Fellowes Inc., intimus International GmbH, Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG, Meikoshokai Co. Ltd., and Royal Consumer Information Products Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Household appliances

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Cross-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Cross-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Cross-cut - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Micro-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Micro-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Micro-cut - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Strip-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Strip-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Strip-cut - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive Scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 49: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ACCO Brands Corp.

Exhibit 52: ACCO Brands Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 53: ACCO Brands Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: ACCO Brands Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: ACCO Brands Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 56: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 59: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Aurora Corp. of America

Exhibit 61: Aurora Corp. of America - Overview



Exhibit 62: Aurora Corp. of America - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Aurora Corp. of America - Key offerings

11.6 Bonsen Electronics Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Bonsen Electronics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Bonsen Electronics Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Bonsen Electronics Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Dahle North America Inc.

Exhibit 67: Dahle North America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Dahle North America Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Dahle North America Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Fellowes Inc.

Exhibit 70: Fellowes Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Fellowes Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Fellowes Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 intimus International GmbH

Exhibit 73: intimus International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 74: intimus International GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 75: intimus International GmbH - Key offerings

11.10 Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 76: Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 77: Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11.11 Meikoshokai Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Meikoshokai Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Meikoshokai Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 81: Meikoshokai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Royal Consumer Information Products

Exhibit 82: Royal Consumer Information Products - Overview



Exhibit 83: Royal Consumer Information Products - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Royal Consumer Information Products - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio