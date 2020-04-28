Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 First Quarter Results And Declares Quarterly Dividend

LAFAYETTE, La., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( www.home24bank.com ), reported financial results for the first quarter of 2020. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), compared to $6.6 million, or $0.73 diluted EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

"Our year got off to a strong start with loan growth totaling $24.8 million for the first quarter of 2020," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, "As the extent of the health and economic challenges resulting from COVID-19 became more apparent in March, we shifted our focus to providing payment relief to our customers most significantly impacted by the crisis and by injecting cash into our communities through the Small Business Association's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). That focus continues today."

"During these tough times, our customers need us to be there for them," continued Bordelon. "I've been overwhelmed by the tremendous efforts of our bankers who have worked day and night to ensure our customers have access to the financial resources and tools they need to manage through the many challenges brought on by this health and economic crisis. As a company, we are so fortunate to be in a strong financial position at a time when our customers and communities need us to be strong. We're going to weather this storm together, and come out stronger on the other side."

COVID-19 Response

The COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects have had a significant impact on customers in each of our markets. State and local government stay-at-home orders have required schools, restaurants, bars, health clubs and other businesses to close or drastically limit their services. While banking operations have not been restricted by such orders, we have adapted to protect our employees and customers by working remotely as much as possible, limiting branch service to drive-through and scheduled appointments, enhancing cleaning procedures and maintaining appropriate social distancing while in the office.

To give immediate financial support to our customers, the Company began providing the following payment relief options in mid-March:

Deferral of principal and/or interest payments for up to three months;

Short-term working-capital lines of credit with up to six months of interest only payments; and

Refunds and waivers of certain fees and late charges.

The Company has also been active in providing SBA PPP loans. Through April 24, 2020, our bankers have funded or are currently in the process of funding approximately 961 loans totaling $151.3 million under the PPP.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights

Loans grew by $24.8 million , or 6% annualized, on a linked-quarter basis;

, or 6% annualized, on a linked-quarter basis; On January 1, 2020 , the Company adopted the current expected credit loss ("CECL") framework, which resulted in a $7.0 million , or 39%, increase in the allowance for credit losses at the adoption date;

, the Company adopted the current expected credit loss ("CECL") framework, which resulted in a , or 39%, increase in the allowance for credit losses at the adoption date; Our provision for loan losses totaled $6.3 million , reflecting our assessment of the change in expected losses due primarily to the potential economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the significant decline in wholesale market prices for oil and gas;

, reflecting our assessment of the change in expected losses due primarily to the potential economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the significant decline in wholesale market prices for oil and gas; The allowance for loan losses totaled $28.5 million , or 1.64% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 ; the allowance for credit losses, which includes the reserve for unfunded commitments, totaled $31.6 million , or 1.82% of total loans;

, or 1.64% of total loans, at ; the allowance for credit losses, which includes the reserve for unfunded commitments, totaled , or 1.82% of total loans; Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.84% and 15.19% at March 31, 2020 , compared to 11.17% and 15.28% at December 31, 2019 ; and

, compared to 11.17% and 15.28% at ; and Net interest margin increased four basis points to 4.18%, on a linked quarter basis.

Loans

Loans grew by $24.8 million, or 6% annualized, during the first quarter of 2020. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020.





March 31,

December 31,

Increase/(Decrease) (dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

Amount

Percent Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 420,206



$ 430,820



$ (10,614)



(2) % Home equity loans and lines

78,011



79,812



(1,801)



(2)

Commercial real estate

736,694



722,807



13,887



2

Construction and land

205,392



195,748



9,644



5

Multi-family residential

57,333



54,869



2,464



4

Total real estate loans

1,497,636



1,484,056



13,580



1

Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

198,236



184,701



13,535



7

Consumer

43,270



45,604



(2,334)



(5)

Total other loans

241,506



230,305



11,201



5

Total loans

$ 1,739,142



$ 1,714,361



$ 24,781



1 %

Commercial real estate ("CRE") loan growth was primarily driven by non-owner-occupied real estate loans in the Acadiana and New Orleans markets. The growth included a $4.7 million increase in loans secured by hotels and short-term rentals. At March 31, 2020, non-owner-occupied CRE loans totaled $337.5 million, or 46% of total CRE loans, compared to $326.6 million, or 45%, at December 31, 2019.

Commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan growth was primarily driven by non-energy-related lines of credit to customers in the industrial services sector in the Acadiana and Baton Rouge markets.

Construction and land ("C&D") loan growth was primarily driven by commercial building construction projects across our Louisiana markets and two multi-family redevelopment projects in New Orleans. The multi-family projects are expected to be used as short-term rentals. At March 31, 2020, hotel and short-term rental construction loans totaled $19.1 million, or 9% of total C&D loans, compared to $14.2 million, or 7% of total C&D loans, at December 31, 2019.

CECL Adoption

As of January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, which introduced a new framework known as CECL. The adoption of CECL resulted in a $7.0 million, or 39%, increase in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL"), and a corresponding $4.7 million after-tax decrease in retained earnings. At adoption, $1.0 million of the increase in the ACL resulted from the utilization of previously recorded discount on purchased credit impaired loans. At January 1, 2020, the ratio of ACL, which includes the reserve for unfunded commitments, to total loans was 1.45%, up 41 basis points from 1.04% at December 31, 2019. The increase in the ACL upon adoption of CECL primarily reflects a cumulative effect adjustment due to the change in accounting methodology for the credit risk associated with acquired loans (added $4.5 million) and reserves for unfunded lending commitments (added $2.4 million).

The guidance under ASC Topic 326 did not have an impact on the Company's held-to-maturity or available-for-sale debt securities.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $29.5 million, or 1.31% of total assets, and $28.5 million, or 1.30% of total assets, at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The increase in NPAs at March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 primarily reflects the adoption of CECL as of January 1, 2020. Due to the adoption of CECL, purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans of $2.3 million were included in NPAs at March 31, 2020. Prior to January 1, 2020, these loans were classified as purchase credit impaired ("PCI") and, under prior accounting policies, were not considered NPAs because they continued to earn interest income from the accretable yield at the pool level. With the adoption of CECL, the pools were discontinued and performance is based on contractual terms for individual loans.

The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $268,000 during the first quarter of 2020, compared to net loan charge-offs of $443,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Beginning in March 2020, in response to the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, we began offering our borrowers payment relief options primarily in the form of deferrals of principal and/or interest payments for 90 days. At March 31, 2020, borrowers with outstanding loan balances totaling $191.6 million, or 11% of total loans, were granted such payment relief. At April 24, 2020, that total has increased to $507.1 million, or 27% of total loans. Management anticipates the level of deferrals will continue to grow the longer stay-at-home orders remain in effect.

In addition to deferrals, the Company began offering short-term working-capital lines of credit with up to six months of interest only payments. Through March 31, 2020, the Company has originated $500,000 in short-term working capital lines of credit related to COVID-19 crisis relief. Through April 24, 2020, that total has increased to $1.1 million. At March 31, 2020 and April, 24 2020 the outstanding balance of these short-term lines totaled $28,000 and $380,000, respectively.

The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $6.3 million, up $5.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2019. The first quarter provision for loan losses reflects the change in expected losses due to the potential economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a significant decline in oil prices.

The following table provides a summary of the loan portfolio at March 31, 2020, stratified by certain selected industry segments, and related reserve builds during the first quarter of 2020.





Recorded

Investment

in Loans

CECL Adoption

Impact

Reserve Build(1) for the Quarter Ended

Total ACL

ACL to Total Loans



March 31,

January 1,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31, (dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020





















Retail CRE

$ 159,483



$ 573



$ 744



$ 2,728



1.71 % Healthcare

145,795



161



175



1,918



1.32

Hotels and short-term rentals

86,039



39



1,885



2,796



3.25

Restaurants and bars

60,940



85



545



1,219



2.00

Energy

31,186



341



1,204



1,715



5.50

Credit cards

4,151



33



327



415



10.00

Other loans

1,251,548



3,401



1,109



17,699



1.41

Total

$ 1,739,142



$ 4,633



$ 5,989



$ 28,490



1.64 %





















Unfunded lending commitments(2)

—



2,365



729



3,094



—

Total

$ 1,739,142



$ 6,998



$ 6,718



$ 31,584



1.82 %























(1) "Reserve build" represents the amount by which the provision for credit losses ($6.3 million) exceeds net loan charge-offs ($268,000) during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. (2) At March 31, 2020, the allowance of $3.1 million related to unfunded lending commitments of $327.9 million. The ACL on unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition and the related provision is recorded in other noninterest expense on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Retail CRE

At March 31, 2020, outstanding retail CRE loans amounted to $159.5 million, or 9% of our total loan portfolio, and included retail strip shopping centers of $76.8 million and convenience stores of $23.1 million. The weighted-average loan-to-value ("LTV") of the retail CRE loan portfolio was approximately 48% at March 31, 2020. This loan portfolio is concentrated in the following markets: Acadiana ($63.8 million, or 40%), New Orleans ($44.2 million, or 28%), Northshore ($31.0 million, or 19%) and Baton Rouge ($22.2 million, or 14%). In addition to retail CRE loans, our non-CRE-related retail loans totaled less than $10 million at March 31, 2020.

Healthcare

At March 31, 2020, outstanding loans to borrowers in the healthcare industry amounted to $145.8 million, or 8% of our total loan portfolio. The weighted-average LTV of the healthcare loan portfolio was approximately 53% at March 31, 2020. CRE loans comprised $111.7 million, or 77%, of the healthcare loan portfolio at such date. Loans to the dental industry totaled $33.5 million, or 23% of the healthcare loan portfolio at March 31, 2020.

Hotels and Short-term Rentals

At March 31, 2020, outstanding loans to borrowers in the hotels and short-term rentals industry amounted to $86.0 million or 5% of our total loan portfolio. Approximately 57% of this portfolio consists of short-term rentals. The weighted-average LTV of the hotels and short-term rentals loan portfolio was approximately 57% at March 31, 2020. CRE loans comprised $60.9 million, or 71%, and C&D loans comprised $19.1 million, or 22%, of the hotels and short-term rentals loan portfolio at such date. This loan portfolio is primarily located in the Greater New Orleans ($53.3 million, or 62%) and Acadiana ($26.7 million, or 31%) regions.

Restaurants and Bars

At March 31, 2020, outstanding loans to borrowers in the restaurants and bars industry amounted to $60.9 million, or 4% of our total loan portfolio. The weighted-average LTV of the restaurants and bars loan portfolio was approximately 52% at March 31, 2020. CRE loans comprised $55.0 million, or 90%, of this loan portfolio at such date. Of total restaurants and bars loans, $32.2 million, or 53%, relates to nationally-recognized fast-food franchise restaurants. This loan portfolio is concentrated in the following markets: Acadiana ($28.9 million, or 48%), Baton Rouge ($14.1 million, or 23%) and New Orleans ($14.1 million, or 23%).

Energy

At March 31, 2020, outstanding loans to borrowers in the energy industry amounted to $31.2 million, or 2% of our total loan portfolio. This portfolio predominantly consists of loans to energy service companies. The weighted-average LTV of the energy loan portfolio was approximately 33% at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2020, CRE loans comprised $19.6 million, or 63%, of total energy-related loans. Of total CRE energy-related loans, 93% are to borrowers in the Acadiana market. At March 31, 2020, energy-related C&I loans of $11.1 million primarily consisted of loans secured by equipment ($7.1 million) and accounts receivable ($2.7 million).

Investment Securities

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at March 31, 2020.

(dollars in thousands)

Recorded

Investment Available-for-sale



U.S. agency mortgage-backed

$ 106,984

Collateralized mortgage obligations

134,736

Municipal bonds

15,234

U.S. government agency

6,639

Corporate bonds

2,053

Total available-for-sale

265,646

Held to Maturity



Municipal Bonds

6,607

Total investment securities

$ 272,253









Securities available-for-sale ("AFS") made up 98% of total investment securities and net unrealized gains on AFS securities totaled $6.9 million at March 31, 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $36.5 million, or 2.0%, from December 31, 2019 to $1.9 billion at March 31, 2020. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020.





March 31,

December 31,

Increase/(Decrease) (dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

Amount

Percent Demand deposits

$ 455,512



$ 437,828



$ 17,684



4 % Savings

206,597



201,887



4,710



2

Money market

266,519



273,741



(7,222)



(3)

NOW

536,643



512,054



24,589



5

Certificates of deposit

392,230



395,465



(3,235)



(1)

Total deposits

$ 1,857,501



$ 1,820,975



$ 36,526



2 %

At March 31, 2020, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $295.7 million.

The average rate on interest bearing deposits decreased six basis points to 1.07% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 1.13% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Management expects the average rate on its deposits to continue to fall through the second quarter of 2020.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin increased four basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019 to 4.18% in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to a six basis point decrease in the average rate on total interest-bearing deposits. Loan accretion income totaled $810,000 during the first quarter of 2020, down $172,000 from $982,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019. At March 31, 2020, variable rate loans totaled $460.2 million, or 26% of total loans.

The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.





For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest Average Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Interest Average Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:



















Loans receivable

$ 1,735,224



$ 23,699

5.43 %

$ 1,712,035



$ 23,842

5.48 % Investment securities (TE)

263,040



1,412

2.19



259,531



1,341

2.11

Other interest-earning assets

28,002



138

1.99



49,750



261

2.08

Total interest-earning assets

$ 2,026,266



$ 25,249

4.96 %

$ 2,021,316



$ 25,444

4.96 %





















Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Deposits:



















Savings, checking, and money market

$ 989,028



$ 1,822

0.74 %

$ 989,177



$ 2,042

0.82 % Certificates of deposit

392,670



1,845

1.89



395,073



1,892

1.90

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,381,698



3,667

1.07



1,384,250



3,934

1.13

Other borrowings

5,539



53

3.86



5,539



54

3.80

FHLB advances

45,729



206

1.80



43,570



198

1.82

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,432,966



$ 3,926

1.10 %

$ 1,433,359



$ 4,186

1.16 %





















Net interest spread (TE)







3.86 %







3.80 % Net interest margin (TE)







4.18 %







4.14 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $3.4 million, down $141,000, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2019 due primarily to a decrease in service fees and charges (down $80,000) and the change in accounting for recoveries on acquired loans (down $77,000) due to the adoption of CECL.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $16.1 million, up $394,000, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to $729,000 in provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments for the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by decreases in marketing and advertising expense (down $281,000) and foreclosed asset expense (down $211,000) over the comparable periods. The provision for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments is recorded in other noninterest expense on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 11.32% and 11.79% at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. At March 31, 2020, the Bank's preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.84%, down 33 basis points from December 31, 2019, and preliminary total risk-based capital ratio was 15.19%, down nine basis points from December 31, 2019.

The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity.





March 31, (dollars in thousands)

2020 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 64,102

Unpledged investment securities, par value

86,839

FHLB advance availability

669,855

Unsecured lines of credit

55,000

Federal Reserve discount window availability

500

Total primary and secondary liquidity

$ 876,296



Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.22 per share payable on May 22, 2020, to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2020.

The Company repurchased 188,341 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2020 at an average price per share of $28.61, or an aggregate of $5.4 million, under the Company's 2019 Repurchase Plan. An additional 198,243 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2019 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $34.35 and $27.28, respectively, at March 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.





For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019













Reported net income

$ 1,905



$ 6,606



$ 7,890

Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

279



302



324

Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 2,184



$ 6,908



$ 8,214















Total Assets

$ 2,248,601



$ 2,200,465



$ 2,202,675

Less: Intangible assets

64,119



64,472



65,645

Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 2,184,482



$ 2,135,993



$ 2,137,030















Total shareholders' equity

$ 311,497



$ 316,329



$ 308,935

Less: Intangible assets

64,119



64,472



65,645

Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 247,378



$ 251,857



$ 243,290















Return on average equity

2.43 %

10.45 %

8.31 % Add: Average intangible assets

1.07



0.48



5.55

Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

3.50 %

10.93 %

13.86 %













Common equity ratio

13.85 %

14.38 %

14.03 % Less: Intangible assets

2.53



2.59



2.65

Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

11.32 %

11.79 %

11.38 %













Book value per share

$ 34.35



$ 34.19



$ 32.62

Less: Intangible assets

7.07



6.97



6.93

Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 27.28



$ 27.22



$ 25.69

















This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as supplemented by its Current Report on Form 8-K dated April 28, 2020, describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for credit losses, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

















(dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

% Change

March 31,

2019 Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 64,102



$ 39,847



61 %

$ 103,786

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

449



449



—



694

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

265,646



257,321



3



267,310

Investment securities held to maturity

6,607



7,149



(8)



9,110

Mortgage loans held for sale

9,753



6,990



40



1,986

Loans, net of unearned income

1,739,142



1,714,361



1



1,648,968

Allowance for loan losses

(28,490)



(17,868)



59



(16,570)

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

1,710,652



1,696,493



1



1,632,398

Office properties and equipment, net

46,541



46,425



—



47,030

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

39,725



39,466



1



29,725

Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

64,119



64,472



(1)



65,645

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

41,007



41,853



(2)



44,991

Total Assets

$ 2,248,601



$ 2,200,465



2



$ 2,202,675





































Liabilities















Deposits

$ 1,857,501



$ 1,820,975



2 %

$ 1,817,548

Other Borrowings

5,539



5,539



—



5,539

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

54,319



40,620



34



57,889

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

19,745



17,002



16



12,764

Total Liabilities

1,937,104



1,884,136



3



1,893,740



















Shareholders' Equity















Common stock

91



93



(2) %

95

Additional paid-in capital

167,249



168,545



(1)



169,091

Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(3,063)



(3,159)



3



(3,443)

Retained earnings

141,798



150,158



(6)



143,998

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

5,422



692



684



(806)

Total Shareholders' Equity

311,497



316,329



(2)



308,935

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,248,601



$ 2,200,465



2



$ 2,202,675



HOMEBANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

























For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2020

December 31, 2019

% Change

March 31,

2019

%

Change Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 23,699



$ 23,842



(1) %

$ 23,198



2 % Investment securities

1,412



1,341



5



1,808



(22)

Other investments and deposits

138



261



(47)



363



(62)

Total interest income

25,249



25,444



(1)



25,369



—























Interest Expense



















Deposits

3,667



3,934



(7) %

3,331



10 % Other borrowings

53



54



(2)



53



—

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

206



198



4



263



(22)

Total interest expense

3,926



4,186



(6)



3,647



8

Net interest income

21,323



21,258



—



21,722



(2)

Provision for loan losses

6,257



713



778



390



1504

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

15,066



20,545



(27)



21,332



(29)























Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges

1,464



1,544



(5) %

1,467



— % Bank card fees

1,137



1,102



3



1,061



7

Gain on sale of loans, net

297



316



(6)



155



92

Income from bank-owned life insurance

259



238



9



165



57

Gain on sale of assets, net

2



1



100



(1)



300

Other income

199



298



(33)



318



(37)

Total noninterest income

3,358



3,499



(4)



3,165



6























Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits

9,416



9,438



— %

9,098



3 % Occupancy

1,736



1,713



1



1,606



8

Marketing and advertising

298



579



(49)



271



10

Data processing and communication

1,819



1,829



(1)



1,422



28

Professional fees

213



172



24



239



(11)

Forms, printing and supplies

171



169



1



161



6

Franchise and shares tax

389



248



57



399



(3)

Regulatory fees

116



113



3



307



(62)

Foreclosed assets, net

17



228



(93)



241



(93)

Amortization of acquisition intangible

353



382



(8)



410



(14)

Other expenses

1,618



881



84



1,137



42

Total noninterest expense

16,146



15,752



3



15,291



6

Income before income tax expense

2,278



8,292



(73)



9,206



(75)

Income tax expense

373



1,686



(78)



1,316



(72)

Net income

$ 1,905



$ 6,606



(71)



$ 7,890



(76)























Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.21



$ 0.74



(72) %

$ 0.86



(76) % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.21



$ 0.73



(71)



$ 0.85



(75)























Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.22



$ 0.22



— %

$ 0.20



10 %

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)

























For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

% Change

March 31,

2019

%

Change





















EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$ 25,249



$ 25,444



(1) %

$ 25,369



— % Total interest expense

3,926



4,186



(6)



3,647



8

Net interest income

21,323



21,258



—



21,722



(2)

Provision for loan losses

6,257



713



778



390



1504

Total noninterest income

3,358



3,499



(4)



3,165



6

Total noninterest expense

16,146



15,752



3



15,291



6

Income tax expense

373



1,686



(78)



1,316



(72)

Net income

$ 1,905



$ 6,606



(71)



$ 7,890



(76)























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$ 2,219,114



$ 2,219,049



— %

$ 2,166,317



2 % Total interest-earning assets

2,026,266



2,021,316



—



1,977,921



2

Total loans

1,735,224



1,712,035



1



1,649,626



5

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,381,698



1,384,250



—



1,350,798



2

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,432,966



1,433,359



—



1,414,532



1

Total deposits

1,833,848



1,835,026



—



1,786,181



3

Total shareholders' equity

315,607



315,487



—



306,240



3























SELECTED RATIOS (1)



















Return on average assets

0.35 %

1.18 %

(70) %

1.48 %

(76) % Return on average equity

2.43



8.31



(71)



10.45



(77)

Common equity ratio

13.85



14.38



(4)



14.03



(1)

Efficiency ratio (2)

65.42



63.63



3



61.44



6

Average equity to average assets

14.22



14.22



—



14.14



1

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

10.84



11.17



(3)



10.93



(1)

Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

15.19



15.28



(1)



15.27



(1)

Net interest margin (4)

4.18



4.14



1



4.41



(5)























SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)



















Tangible common equity ratio (5)

11.32 %

11.79 %

(4) %

11.38 %

(1) % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

3.50



10.93



(68)



13.86



(75)























PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.21



$ 0.74



(72) %

$ 0.86



(76) % Earnings per share - diluted

0.21



0.73



(71)



0.85



(75)

Book value at period end

34.35



34.19



—



32.62



5

Tangible book value at period end

27.28



27.22



—



25.69



6

Shares outstanding at period end

9,067,920



9,252,418



(2)



9,471,857



(4)

Weighted average shares outstanding



















Basic

8,883,261



8,953,203



(1) %

9,123,786



(3) % Diluted

8,927,448



9,018,142



(1)



9,247,851



(3)































(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods. (2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Estimated capital ratios are end of period ratios for the Bank only. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information. (6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands)

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total CREDIT QUALITY (1) (2)



































Nonaccrual loans(3)

$ 15,235



$ 11,686



$ 26,921



$ 14,628



$ 9,758



$ 24,386



$ 14,838



$ 11,733



$ 26,571

Accruing loans past due 90 days and over

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Total nonperforming loans

15,235



11,686



26,921



14,628



9,758



24,386



14,838



11,733



26,571

Foreclosed assets and ORE

978



1,628



2,606



1,793



2,363



4,156



145



2,336



2,481

Total nonperforming assets

16,213



13,314



29,527



16,421



12,121



28,542



14,983



14,069



29,052

Performing troubled debt restructurings

989



695



1,684



1,903



475



2,378



1,131



219



1,350

Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings

$ 17,202



$ 14,009



$ 31,211



$ 18,324



$ 12,596



$ 30,920



$ 16,114



$ 14,288



$ 30,402







































Nonperforming assets to total assets









1.31 %









1.30 %









1.32 % Nonperforming loans to total assets









1.20











1.11











1.21

Nonperforming loans to total loans









1.55











1.42











1.61

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets









96.49











62.60











57.04

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans









105.83











73.27











62.36

Allowance for loan losses to total loans









1.64











1.04











1.00

Allowance for credit losses to total loans(4)









1.82











1.04











1.00







































Year-to-date loan charge-offs









$ 387











$ 1,577











$ 180

Year-to-date loan recoveries









119











83











12

Year-to-date net loan charge-offs









$ 268











$ 1,494











$ 168

Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to average loans









0.02 %









0.09 %









0.04 %







(1) Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. Due to the adoption of CECL, PCD loans of $2.3 million are included in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020. Prior to January 1, 2020, these loans were classified as PCI and excluded from nonperforming loans because they continued to earn interest income from the accretable yield at the pool level. With the adoption of CECL, the pools were discontinued and performance is based on contractual terms for individual loans. (2) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings. (3) Nonaccrual loans include originated restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaling $8.7 million, $7.6 million and $9.9 million at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Acquired restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaled $2.8 million, $2.2 million and $1.2 million at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. (4) The allowance for credit losses includes $3.1 million for unfunded lending commitments at March 31, 2020. The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

