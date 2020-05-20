Home Beer Brewing Machine Market to Witness Massive Growth Due to High Demand for Homemade Beer Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home beer brewing machine market size is expected to register revenue of USD 29.8 Million from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with 13.9% CAGR in the upcoming years. This growth can be attributed to increasing demand for a homemade beer coupled with rising trend for sale of beer on the premise.

Moreover, these machines are being offered with different capacities and sizes which facilitates their installation at home. These machines are durable, efficient and smart and have touch screen display, digital thermostats and Wi-Fi connectivity. Thus, the market for such machines is expected to boost in upcoming years.

The mini brewer segment held the largest market share with 67.1% across the global market in 2018 owing to shifting trend for home brewing coupled with increasing demand across developed countries like the U.S. and Canada. The full-size brewer product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 due to rising number of breweries across many countries.

The automated mechanism segment held the largest share of around 87.1% across the global market during 2018 owing to increasing influence of automated software coupled with improvement in the aesthetics of such machines. These machines are well equipped with features like boiling, mashing, conditioning, packaging and fermenting. The beer brewing machines with manual mechanism are still popular across small scale breweries.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Home Beer Brewing Machine Market" Report 2025.

Americas led the global market for home beer brewing machine with a share of around 55% owing to rising consumption of homemade beer amongst working population and millennial. Moreover, rising preference of localized and crafted beer which is being manufactured by micro-breweries is also expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

The market is competitive with the presence of key players like BREWART, Brewie, PicoBrew, Kickstarter, and LG Electronics. These players are constantly focusing on expansions, acquisitions and mergers to boost the sale of their products. Moreover, rising influence of crafted beer amongst consumers can be considered as the driving factor for the market growth of beer brewing machine.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Americas led the global market for home beer brewing machine with a share of around 55%.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 16% from 2019 to 2025.

is projected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 16% from 2019 to 2025. The key players in this market are like BREWART, Brewie, PicoBrew, Kickstarter, and LG Electronics.

Browse 80 page research report with TOC on "Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-home-beer-brewing-machine-market

Million Insights has segmented the global home beer brewing machine market on the basis of product, mechanism and region:

Home Beer Brewing Machine Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2015 - 2025)

Mini Brewer



Full-size Brewer

Home Beer Brewing Machine Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2015 - 2025)

Automatic



Manual

Home Beer Brewing Machine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2015 - 2025

Americas



U.S.





Canada





Brazil



EMEA



Germany





U.K.





Italy



Asia Pacific



New Zealand





Australia

Browse latest market research reports available with Million Insights:

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights