Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 565.93 Million, Driven by Growing Demand for Home-based Digital Blood Pressure Monitors - Technavio

Use the analysis and insights provided by Technavio for effective decision-making. Download a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Challenge

The presence of a large undiagnosed population will challenge the growth of the global home blood pressure monitoring devices market during the forecast period. High blood pressure is a leading cause of heart disease. Most of the people are undiagnosed or untreated due to a lack of awareness. Hence, organizations are initiating campaigns to raise awareness. However, despite such initiatives and campaigns, a lack of awareness about symptoms and diseases and a large undiagnosed population will challenge the global home blood pressure monitoring devices market.

Key Vendor Analysis

A and D Co. Ltd., American Diagnostic Corp., Beurer GmbH, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Dr. Morepen, ForaCare Inc., Halma Plc, IgridStore, iHealth Labs Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microlife Corp., OMRON Corp., Qardio Inc., Rossmax International Ltd., Spengler Holtex Group, Telli Health LLC, Welch Allyn Inc., Wellue Health, Withings SA, Zewa Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

A and D Co. Ltd. - The company offers home blood pressure monitor products named such as Premium 2 User and Essential One buttons.

The company offers home blood pressure monitor products named such as Premium 2 User and Essential One buttons. American Diagnostic Corp. - The company offers home blood pressure monitor products named Prosphyg 790 and Advantage 6005, which is a mercury-based home kit.

The company offers home blood pressure monitor products named Prosphyg 790 and Advantage 6005, which is a mercury-based home kit. Beurer GmbH - The company offers home blood pressure monitor products named BC28, BC30, BC42, BC44, and BC85, which are electronic-based blood pressure devices for homes.

The company offers home blood pressure monitor products named BC28, BC30, BC42, BC44, and BC85, which are electronic-based blood pressure devices for homes. Halma Plc - The company offers a home blood pressure monitor product named ambulatory blood pressure monitors ABPM.

The company offers a home blood pressure monitor product named ambulatory blood pressure monitors ABPM. Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers a home blood pressure monitor product named upper arm blood pressure monitor for blood pressure and heart rates and syncs automatically to Philips HealthSuite health app.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Arm-cuff - size and forecast 2021-2026

Wrist-cuff - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 565.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A and D Co. Ltd., American Diagnostic Corp., Beurer GmbH, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Dr. Morepen, ForaCare Inc., Halma Plc, IgridStore, iHealth Labs Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microlife Corp., OMRON Corp., Qardio Inc., Rossmax International Ltd., Spengler Holtex Group, Telli Health LLC, Welch Allyn Inc., Wellue Health, Withings SA, and Zewa Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Arm-cuff - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Arm-cuff - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Arm-cuff - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Arm-cuff - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Arm-cuff - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wrist-cuff - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Wrist-cuff - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Wrist-cuff - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Wrist-cuff - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Wrist-cuff - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 A and D Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: A and D Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: A and D Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: A and D Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: A and D Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 American Diagnostic Corp.

Exhibit 93: American Diagnostic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: American Diagnostic Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: American Diagnostic Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Beurer GmbH

Exhibit 96: Beurer GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 97: Beurer GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Beurer GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Halma Plc

Exhibit 99: Halma Plc - Overview



Exhibit 100: Halma Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Halma Plc - Key news



Exhibit 102: Halma Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Halma Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 104: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 105: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 107: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.8 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 109: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 112: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Qardio Inc.

Exhibit 114: Qardio Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Qardio Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Qardio Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Rossmax International Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Rossmax International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Rossmax International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Rossmax International Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Spengler Holtex Group

Exhibit 120: Spengler Holtex Group - Overview



Exhibit 121: Spengler Holtex Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Spengler Holtex Group - Key offerings

10.12 Welch Allyn Inc.

Exhibit 123: Welch Allyn Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Welch Allyn Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Welch Allyn Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio