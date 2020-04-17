Home Care Agencies Coping with Pandemic

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Resources, a software provider, has witnessed a sharp increase in the use of its web-based home care technology in the last month. While the pandemic has required certain professions to rely on tools like Zoom, the home care industry now realizes the critical importance of efficient scheduling and communication technology. Home care workers are among those on the front lines, and many fall into 'unskilled' categories because they are not medical professionals. The role of these workers varies and may include things like bathing, feeding, grooming, or performing household chores. However, this does not mean the work they do is any less essential in these trying times. Large numbers of Americans, mainly elderly, rely on these services every single day. But the pandemic has caused turmoil in the home care industry because of social distancing requirements and health concerns.

Home Care Scheduling System Home Care Agency Management Software

Although some home care agencies have experienced an uptick in business, others have faced cancellations due to virus fears. It's a volatile business environment. Additionally, the agencies are struggling with frequent re-scheduling among clients and caregivers. Significant numbers of caregivers have children at home or fear for their safety. These factors have multiplied the requirement for scheduling / re-scheduling home visits, which can result in lost revenue and be particularly exasperating for the agency owners. With doctors and nurses in the United States overwhelmed by the increase of Covid-19 cases, and the majority of Americans staying home, the duties of in-home caregivers, and the tools used to manage them, are more critical than ever.

One technology company is glad to play a part in helping these unsung heroes in their daily duties. IT Resources has seen a 350% increase in the use of its group communication system because of the urgency needed to communicate with remote workers. The company offers a unique software platform (Home Care IT: https://homecare-it.com/) that puts rapid and efficient remote scheduling in the hands of home care businesses with just a few mouse clicks. IT Resources CEO Ken Loomis said, "Home Care IT is pleased to play even a small role in helping these agencies to fulfill their vital work." The company is offering complimentary onboarding to help home care agencies take advantage of their home care agency software (visit https://homecare-it.com/agencyinvitation/).

About IT Resources:

IT Resources is the maker of Home Care IT, web-based software that allows non-medical home care agencies to manage and grow their operation by consolidating and simplifying essential tasks. https://homecare-it.com

Media contact:

Jay Rice

[email protected]

781-832-0791

SOURCE IT Resources

Related Links

https://homecare-it.com

