Home Care Agency Deploys Remote Monitoring Technology to Track the Health of Their COVID-19 Patients at Home

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Home Health Services, a modern certified home care agency, has recently launched at-home monitoring of COVID-19 patients, tracking their health remotely through technology from MonitorMe, an all-in-one health and wellness concierge monitoring program. Whether a patient is home-bound or recently released from the hospital, this contactless technology can protect both patients and health-care workers by minimizing contact while reducing the load on both hospitals and nursing homes.

According to the National Association for Home Care and Hospice, at least 12 million people in the United States depend on home health care services every year. With patients told to quarantine at home or recently released from hospitals with COVID-19, home health care has become a new front in the on-going fight against the novel virus. The continuing shortage of PPE puts both patients and workers in tenuous positions. Prime Home Health Services has turned to technology to solve the issue.

The home health care agency is working with Poughkeepsie-based company MonitorMe, to equip over 60 of their patients' homes. MonitorMe's system uses a wireless patch that is attached to the left side of a patient's chest and relays heart rate and electrical activity, breathing rate and oxygen levels. Particularly for patients recently released from hospitals, this remote monitoring allows them to stay out of nursing homes and rehab at home - by utilizing MonitorMe, Prime has had a 0% rehospitalization rate.

"Our Chief Financial Officer, Chris Doulos, had been in discussions with MonitorMe to use the technology for chronically ill patients last year," said Boris Mendel, founder of Prime Home Health Services. "We decided to reach back out to them in March when we saw the potential to use the technology during the COVID-19 crisis. Remote monitoring provides peace of mind to patients and our own health-care staff."

This forward-thinking technology allows patient data to be overseen by MonitorMe's 'Monitoring Intervention Center' - day or night. Their team of physicians and nurses are then able to coordinate with Prime Health if patients are in need of medical attention. The platform also lets patients communicate with available clinicians.

"Eventually, this technology could reduce the frequency of aide visits, which would save Medicare and other insurers money," adds Mendel.

In addition to COVID-19 patients, Prime has also been using MonitorMe to successfully keep tabs on its other patients with heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and sepsis. Prime Home Health Services provides In-Home Nursing & Diabetes care, In-Home Physical & Occupational Therapy, In-Home Cardiac care, as well as In-Home Pediatric care.

About Prime Home Health Services

Our vision at Prime is to become the preferred provider of efficient, high-quality services to customers in the community; to be viewed as an agency with traditions; to be known as a customer care oriented agency with a big heart and a warm soul. Prime Home Health Services has touched over 70,000 lives since its inception. The Prime Health Choice Managed Long Term Care Plan is also available in the Mid-Hudson region serving Albany, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Warren, and Washington counties.

All services are available without distinction to every patient, regardless of race, age, color, creed, national origin, disability, religion, gender or sexual preferences. We provide our services with integrity, honesty and expertise, to meet the highest standards of health care.

We will strive to become your preferred provider by offering professional and prompt care. We constantly motivate our staff and strive to be primary care providers with an exceptional service delivery mode. We take complete responsibility to provide optimal care tailored to our clients' individual needs. www.primehomehealth.com

Media Contact

[email protected]

Related Images

prime-home-health-services.png

Prime Home Health Services

SOURCE Prime Home Health Services

Related Links

http://www.primehomehealth.com

