Home Care Assistance Cincinnati Opens Second Office!

"We are excited to share what has made Home Care Assistance Cincinnati unique in the home care industry. We're confident we will be a great resource for seniors and our referral partners in the West Chester community," said Will Reid and Steve Sudberry, owners of Home Care Assistance Cincinnati and Home Care Assistance West Chester. "At the Grand Opening Event we discussed and demonstrated our key differentiators such as our proprietary approach to aging and care, the Balanced Care Method TM , our activities-based intervention program designed to delay cognitive decline, the Cognitive Therapeutics Method. It was a special honor to have Paula Kollstedt, Executive Director, Alzheimer's Association of Greater Cincinnati on hand for a special Alzheimer's ribbon cutting ceremony signifying our commitment to providing the best home care to those struggling with any form of Dementia."

Home Care Assistance provides hourly and live-in services, allowing seniors to remain safely in their homes. Having an experienced and professional caregiver in the home of the client also provides family members respite and peace of mind. Caregivers utilize a holistic approach to aging, encouraging independence and engaging clients in physical, mental and social activities, in addition to assisting with meal preparation, personal hygiene, bathing, medication reminders, transportation and more.

Clients of Home Care Assistance receive professional and customized care plans and ongoing Care Management. To find out more about Home Care Assistance West Chester, please visit https://homecareassistance.com/west-chester/ or call 513-759-7477. Home Care Assistance West Chester is located at 7845 Tylersville, Rd West Chester, Ohio 45069

ABOUT HOME CARE ASSISTANCE CINCINNATI

Home Care Assistance Cincinnati is the leading provider of home care for seniors in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Our mission is to change the way the world ages. We provide older adults with quality care that enables them to live happier, healthier lives at home. Our services are distinguished by the caliber of our caregivers, the responsiveness of our staff and our expertise in daily care. We embrace a positive, balanced approach to aging centered on the evolving needs of older adults.

