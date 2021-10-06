Home-care Monitoring and Diagnostics Market to Record $ 8.5 Bn Growth between 2021 and 2025 | Technavio

The report on the home-care monitoring and diagnostics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the rise in the geriatric population.

The home-care monitoring and diagnostics market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies rising disposable income levels and living standards as one of the prime reasons driving the home-care monitoring and diagnostics market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the homecare monitoring and diagnostics market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The home-care monitoring and diagnostics market covers the following areas:

Home-care Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Sizing

Home-care Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Forecast

Home-care Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Bioptik Technology Inc.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Plc

OMRON Corp.

PHC Holdings Corp.

VectraCor Inc.

Home-care Monitoring And Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 8.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Bioptik Technology Inc., Chembio Diagnostics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, OMRON Corp., PHC Holdings Corp., and VectraCor Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

