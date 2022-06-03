Home Coffee Grinding Machines Market - 36% of Growth to Originate from Europe|Driven by Product Development & Innovation |Technavio

Segmentation Analysis:

The home coffee grinding machines market report is segmented by Application (Automatic and Others), Product (Electric burr grinder, Electric blade grinder, and Manual grinder), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global home coffee grinding machines market growth is product development and innovation. For instance, Breville offers the Smart Grinder Pro coffee grinder, which is designed to minimize heat build-up and protect the essential oils of coffee beans. The precision digital time allows the users to adjust and program the grind time with 0.2-second increments and a constant dose every time. De Longhi Appliances offers KG ( Krishna Godavari ) 520.M coffee grinder where the user can obtain up to 14 cups of grounded coffee by using this product. Such innovations enable vendors to maintain their leading position and encourage consumers to purchase coffee grinding machines. This will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The key challenge to the global home coffee grinding machines market growth is the low adoption and penetration in developing countries and the availability of domestic brands. Local products are manufactured to take advantage of the market value of large brands with cheaper imitations. Owing to the presence of price-sensitive consumers, the market for inexpensive options will continue to thrive and dominate the global home coffee grinding machines market. In addition, with the growing trend of online shopping, the assurance of product quality and originality is compromised. Several consumers are unaware of the infringement of IP (intellectual property) rights, which are rampant in online retail. This has led to the encouragement of domestic products, and it has resulted in the plummeting of revenue for prominent vendors. Such factors may limit the market growth in the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

The home coffee grinding machines market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the expansion of product portfolios to compete in the market.

·

Baratza LLC



Bodum UK Ltd



Breville USA Inc.

Inc.

Conti ValerioÂ Srl



Cuisinart



De Longhi S.p.A



Gourmia Inc.



Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.



Hario Co Ltd.



JavaPresse Coffee Co.



KitchenAid Corp USA



Newell Brands Inc.



OXO International Ltd.



Sorry Robots LLC dba Voltaire



Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

and Decker Inc.

Ali Group Srl



Groupe SEB



JURA Elektroapparate AG

Home Coffee Grinding Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 184.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.47 Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baratza LLC, Bodum UK Ltd, Breville USA Inc., Conti ValerioÂ Srl, Cuisinart, De Longhi S.p.A, Gourmia Inc., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Hario Co Ltd., JavaPresse Coffee Co., KitchenAid Corp USA, Newell Brands Inc., OXO International Ltd., Sorry Robots LLC dba Voltaire, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Ali Group Srl, Groupe SEB, and JURA Elektroapparate AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Electric burr grinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Electric burr grinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Electric burr grinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Electric burr grinder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Electric burr grinder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Electric blade grinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Electric blade grinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Electric blade grinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Electric blade grinder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Electric blade grinder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Manual grinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Manual grinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Manual grinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Manual grinder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Manual grinder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Baratza LLC

Exhibit 107: Baratza LLC - Overview



Exhibit 108: Baratza LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Baratza LLC - Key offerings

11.4 Bodum UK Ltd

Exhibit 110: Bodum UK Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 111: Bodum UK Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Bodum UK Ltd - Key offerings

11.5 Breville USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 113: Breville USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 114: Breville USA Inc. - Business segments

Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 115: Breville USA Inc. - Key offerings

Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 116: Breville USA Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Cuisinart

Exhibit 117: Cuisinart - Overview



Exhibit 118: Cuisinart - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Cuisinart - Key offerings

11.7 De Longhi S.p.A

Exhibit 120: De Longhi S.p.A - Overview



Exhibit 121: De Longhi S.p.A - Business segments



Exhibit 122: De Longhi S.p.A - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: De Longhi S.p.A - Segment focus

11.8 Groupe SEB

Exhibit 124: Groupe SEB - Overview



Exhibit 125: Groupe SEB - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Groupe SEB - Key news



Exhibit 127: Groupe SEB - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Groupe SEB - Segment focus

11.9 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Exhibit 129: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Segment focus

11.10 Hario Co Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Hario Co Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Hario Co Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Hario Co Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 JURA Elektroapparate AG

Exhibit 137: JURA Elektroapparate AG - Overview



Exhibit 138: JURA Elektroapparate AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: JURA Elektroapparate AG - Key offerings

11.12 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 140: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 148: Research methodology



Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 150: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations

