Home Credit Will Improve Credit in Russia with FICO Optimisation

Home Credit, an international lender operating in 9 countries, will use FICO® Decision Optimizer to improve its cash loan and credit card portfolios in Russia

New solutions will cover both loan and credit line optimisation

Advanced analytics will help Home Credit expand credit for people with little or no credit history

Gartner Data & Analytics Summit — Analytics software firm FICO announced today that Home Credit N.V. (www.homecredit.net), an international lender that focuses on responsible lending to people who have limited access to financial services, will use FICO optimisation tools and methodologies to improve its cash loan and credit card portfolios in Russia. These new strategies will provide optimized credit offers for both existing and new customers, aimed at increasing acceptance rates and building the lender's portfolio.

Home Credit, headquartered in the Czech Republic, will use FICO's advanced analytics to develop an optimised pre-approved loans decision strategy of their Russian business. This approach will analytically define the best terms and conditions to offer each customer, based on customer preferences and portfolio objectives.

Similarly, the optimisation of credit lines and prices will promote better utilisation of credit lines. The company plans to start testing these new strategies in early 2020.

"Innovation has always been an important driver for our success," said Petr Kapoun, Chief Risk Officer at Home Credit. "Our work with FICO consistently reflects this, and we look forward to seeing how these new solutions and services will benefit our customers. We are using advanced analytics to expand opportunities for people who frequently find it hard to get credit."

Although Home Credit has been using FICO® Blaze Advisor® Decision Rules Management System to automate credit decisions in all its operating markets, Russia will be the first market to use FICO® Decision Optimizer to analytically develop strategies. This powerful software provides an offline scenario analysis and optimisation environment that can quickly devise implementation-ready decision strategies for the bank's existing systems. As a result, Home Credit Russia (www.homecredit.ru) will be able to simulate the effects of different decision strategies, and better balance take-up rates with risk and profit.

In addition, as FICO Decision Optimizer can be used to develop lending strategies across the customer lifecycle, Home Credit Russia will be looking to use it to develop decision models for its other products and decisions.

"Home Credit N.V. has been a key customer for us in Central and Eastern Europe for more than 10 years now," said Jens Dauner, who oversees FICO's operations in DACH and Central Europe. "Our state-of-the-art optimisation technology will help them balance the trade-offs between customer needs and portfolio profitability in an analytically precise way. This is the next phase of strategy design for banking leaders."

Privacy and access management issues will be further discussed at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2019 taking place 19-20 November in Frankfurt. FICO is an exhibitor at the event.

About Home Credit N.V.

Home Credit N.V. ("HCNV") is the Netherlands-based holding company for Home Credit's global platform, which centrally manages its core strategy, technology, risk, product and funding functions while adapting to local market needs. HCNV is an emerging markets' consumer finance specialist with operations in (1) Central & Eastern Europe including Czech Republic and Slovakia; (2) the Commonwealth of Independent States including Russia and Kazakhstan; (3) China and (4) South & South East Asia including India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines.

Founded in 1997, Home Credit focuses on responsible lending primarily to people who have limited access to financial services and is fully licensed to operate in its chosen markets. It has served almost 125 million people in nine markets. Home Credit drives and broadens financial inclusion by providing financing to under-serviced populations wherever and whenever they need through its omni-channel distribution network, while providing a positive and safe borrowing experience. Learn more at http://www.homecredit.net.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com.

FICO and Blaze Advisor are registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the United States and in other countries.

