Home Depot Awards Barr-Nunn Transportation 2021 Online Linehaul Carrier of the Year

GRANGER, Iowa, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr-Nunn Transportation was recently honored with the 2021 Home Depot Online Linehaul Carrier of the Year (TL) Award. Barr-Nunn Transportation was recognized for consistent service performance while covering higher than committed volumes, active engagement at numerous levels of the organization, and clear demonstration of shared core values.

"Receiving The Home Depot Online Carrier of the Year Award is a monumental source of pride and achievement for the entire Barr-Nunn Transportation team, especially during these difficult times," said Rene Beacom, President of Barr-Nunn Transportation. "We strive to deliver superior service, safety, and value, and I would like to thank not only our partners at The Home Depot for recognizing us for accomplishing this but most importantly, all of those in our company, especially our exceptional drivers, who made it happen."

About Barr-Nunn: Celebrating its 39th year, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. is regarded as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. They have been the industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages for years. Barr-Nunn has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs. For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation visit their website at: www.barrnunntruckingjobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

