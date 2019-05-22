Home Fire Sprinkler Week: Why it Exists and the Difference it Makes

HAMILTON, N.J., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The week of May 19th marks another Home Fire Sprinkler Week. Around the professional organizations will be conducting live burns to showcase the effectiveness of sprinklers. For many of the homeowners, this will be their first-time hearing about fire sprinklers as an option, and they will have questions about installation, and why there is such a thing as Home Fire Sprinkler Week in the first place.

Above all else, homeowners should understand the following two things: 1.) fire sprinklers react to heat not smoke, and 2.) fire sprinklers only go off one at a time. Beyond these two facts, however, there is still much homeowners should know about sprinklers.

By far the most important thing to ask is who is doing the work. The New Jersey Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board recommends using a certified and insured sprinkler fitter contractor when having a system installed.

After the system is installed, the NJFSAB recommends an annual inspection. Many contractors that install fire sprinkler systems will also inspect them in accordance with the locally adopted model code.

Fire sprinkler systems are easy to install, so why do we see so few fire sprinklers in homes? Well, for years fire sprinkler systems were only marketed towards business owners to protect their investments. With the introduction of the 13R and 13D systems, there has been an increase of fire sprinkler installations in residential occupancies, and—as a result—a marked decrease in fire deaths. While sprinkler systems proved successful in homes, their presence was limited to a few communities. Fire protection professionals, knowing the true potential of these systems, decided to try to promote sprinklers across the country.

Enter Home Fire Sprinkler Week, an initiative promoted by the NFPA and NFSA to advocate for fire sprinklers. This grassroots campaign sees coverage from media outlets throughout the country and prompts elected officials to sponsor legislation that advances home fire sprinklers.

We invite you and your family to utilize us a free resource for any fire protection questions you may have after Home Fire Sprinkler Week. Additionally, we encourage you to reach out to your elected officials to ask them to advocate further for legislation that advances life safety systems in your community.

To learn more about fire sprinkler systems, or to book a demonstration at your community, contact the NJFSAB online or call 866-226-6006.

