Home Fitness Equipment Market: 39% of Growth to Originate from North America | Market Size, Share, Analysis by Distribution Channel, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2025

Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The home fitness equipment market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Retail outlets include direct selling, distributors, department stores, and specialty stores. The steady rise in the number of stores that offer home fitness equipment is a major factor driving the growth of the offline segment. These stores often have customer-care professionals to offer advice on the benefits of the equipment, which is a major reason why people prefer these stores. In addition, it helps manufacturers to keep the operating cost low as well, since middlemen are not involved.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for home fitness equipment market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The presence of a large population that is health-conscious and able to afford home fitness equipment will facilitate the home fitness equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Driver

The increased demand for home fitness equipment is a major factor driving the global home fitness equipment market share growth. In the past few years, there has been a rise in the demand for home fitness equipment, especially among the millennials. The consistent issue of time constraints, especially among working professionals, makes it difficult for people to have definite workout schedules. Home fitness equipment enables people to undertake workouts without stepping out of their houses. Consumers are learning to use advanced home fitness equipment through online videos and apps without the need to engage trainers, thus saving on costs. The rise in the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle is exposing people to the high risk of developing health conditions, such as anxiety, obesity, type-2 diabetes, and osteoporosis. Additionally, the spread of the COVID-19 has contributed further to the demand for home fitness equipment. Therefore, the above-mentioned factors are driving the growth of the market.

Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Challenge

The rising popularity of other forms of workouts will be a major challenge for the global home fitness equipment market share growth during the forecast period. Rising interest in other forms of workouts such as yoga, HIIT, reiki, aerobics, and swimming is an impediment to the growth of the global home fitness equipment market. HIIT, in particular, involves an intense workout for a short burst of time, followed by a short, less intense period. CrossFit centers are becoming popular worldwide. Bodyweight training, a workout that is often paired with HIIT, is also on the rise. Yoga is also growing in popularity, especially in developed European countries and the US. For instance, the global yoga mat market was expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. People are increasingly opting for yoga due to the various health benefits associated with this ancient form of workout and meditation, which include stress relief, flexibility, general fitness, and the overall positive impact on one's health. The rising popularity of yoga is because it is seen as a therapy for the body and mind. Essentially, the rise in other forms of workouts may limit the purchase of home fitness equipment during the forecast period.

Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amer Sports Corp.

Core Health and Fitness LLC

Dyaco International Inc.

Icon Health and Fitness Inc.

Impulse ( Qingdao ) Health Tech Co. Ltd.

) Health Tech Co. Ltd. Johnson Health Tech Inc.

Life fitness

Nautilus Inc.

TECHNOGYM Spa

Tunturi New Fitness BV

The home fitness equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist home fitness equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the home fitness equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the home fitness equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home fitness equipment market vendors

Home Fitness Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.48% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amer Sports Corp., Core Health and Fitness LLC, Dyaco International Inc., Icon Health and Fitness Inc., Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., TECHNOGYM Spa, and Tunturi New Fitness BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure Products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amer Sports Corp.

Exhibit 43: Amer Sports Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Amer Sports Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Amer Sports Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Core Health and Fitness LLC

10.5 Dyaco International Inc.

Exhibit 49: Dyaco International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Dyaco International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Dyaco International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Dyaco International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Icon Health and Fitness Inc.

Exhibit 53: Icon Health and Fitness Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Icon Health and Fitness Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 55:Icon Health and Fitness Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 56: Icon Health and Fitness Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Impulse ( Qingdao ) Health Tech Co. Ltd.

) Health Tech Co. Ltd. Exhibit 57: Impulse ( Qingdao ) Health Tech Co. Ltd. - Overview

) Health Tech Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Impulse ( Qingdao ) Health Tech Co. Ltd. - Product and service

) Health Tech Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 59: Impulse ( Qingdao ) Health Tech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Johnson Health Tech Inc.

Exhibit 60: Johnson Health Tech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Johnson Health Tech Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Johnson Health Tech Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 63: Johnson Health Tech Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Life fitness

Exhibit 64: Life fitness - Overview



Exhibit 65: Life fitness - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Life fitness - Key offerings

10.10 Nautilus Inc.

Exhibit 67: Nautilus Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Nautilus Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Nautilus Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 70: Nautilus Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Nautilus Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 TECHNOGYM Spa

Exhibit 72: TECHNOGYM Spa - Overview



Exhibit 73: TECHNOGYM Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 74: TECHNOGYM Spa - Key offerings

10.12 Tunturi New Fitness BV

Exhibit 75: Tunturi New Fitness BV - Overview



Exhibit 76: Tunturi New Fitness BV - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Tunturi New Fitness BV - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 79: Research Methodology



Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 81: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations

