Home Fitness Equipment Market size to grow by USD 2.01 Bn; North America to occupy 39% market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home fitness equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.01 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.73% between 2021 and 2026. The report identifies North America as the key market for home fitness equipment. The presence of a large population that is health-conscious and able to afford home fitness equipment is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions. Download Sample PDF Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Fitness Equipment Market 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

The market is primarily driven by the increased demand for home fitness equipment. The demand for home fitness equipment has been increasing across the world, especially among millennials. In addition, the consistent issue of time constraints, especially among working professionals, is encouraging people to purchase home fitness equipment to undertake workouts without stepping out of their houses. Also, the increasing awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle has led to a rise in the demand for home fitness equipment. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, the rising obese population and product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization are expected to further drive the growth of the market. However, the rising popularity of other forms of workouts will reduce the growth momentum in the market.

Company Profiles

The home fitness equipment market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including:

Dyaco International Inc.: The company offers rowing machines such Concept2 RowErg.

The company offers rowing machines such Concept2 RowErg. Fitness At Home: The company offers realistic commercial-grade water rowing machines, upper body ergometers, and cycle cross trainers in the market.

The company offers realistic commercial-grade water rowing machines, upper body ergometers, and cycle cross trainers in the market. HOIST Fitness Systems Inc: The company offers rowing machines such as Newport plus Red, Newport plus reserve, and Viking 2 plus reserve.

The company offers rowing machines such as plus Red, plus reserve, and Viking 2 plus reserve. Icon Health and Fitness Inc: The company offers indoor rowing machines designed for full-body workouts.

The company offers indoor rowing machines designed for full-body workouts. Impulse Qingdao Health Tech Co. Ltd.: The company offers rowing machines such as hydrow rower and foam roller.

The company offers rowing machines such as hydrow rower and foam roller. Core Health and Fitness LLC

Johnson Health Tech

Life fitness

Nautilus Inc

Origin Fitness Ltd

Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc.

RFE International

TECHNOGYM SpA

Torque Fitness

True Fitness Technology Inc.

Tunturi New Fitness BV

Wattbike Ltd

WOODWAY Inc

XMark Fitness

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the home fitness equipment market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

By distribution channel, the market is classified into offline and online segments.

The steady rise in the number of stores that offer home fitness equipment is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increased availability of home fitness equipment in retail outlets to meet the growing demand will fuel the growth of the segment.

Market Segmentation by Region

By geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

, , APAC, , and the and . North America will have the largest share of the market. About 39% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in health consciousness and government initiatives to encourage fitness activities are driving the growth of the regional market.

Related Reports:

Home Fitness Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Core Health and Fitness LLC, Dyaco International Inc., Fitness At Home, HOIST Fitness Systems Inc, Icon Health and Fitness Inc, Impulse Qingdao Health Tech Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech, Life fitness, Nautilus Inc, Origin Fitness Ltd, Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., RFE International, TECHNOGYM SpA, Torque Fitness, True Fitness Technology Inc., Tunturi New Fitness BV, Wattbike Ltd, WOODWAY Inc, and XMark Fitness Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

