Home for the Holidays on SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today the rollout of several new pop up channels, holiday specials, live programs for New Year's Eve, exclusive video, podcasts and best-of live performances celebrating the spirit of the holidays across satellite, streaming, and app-based platforms. Exclusive year-end content in music, talk, comedy, sports and entertainment programming is available to listeners and subscribers on SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher.

New Year's Nation will launch beginning December 29 as a pop-up channel on SiriusXM dedicated to the ultimate New Year's celebration songs in pop, rhythm, dance and hip-hop from across the nation. Ring in 2021 featuring the hottest hits from Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Drake, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and more. New Year's Nation can be found on channel 105 December 29 through January 3.

Many of SiriusXM's music channels will broadcast live New Year's Eve programming featuring a variety of popular hosts ringing in 2021 with special celebrity and musical guests. Listeners can also catch dozens of year-end countdown specials across various music channels including Alt Nation, XMU, PopRocks, Octane, The Spectrum, Liquid Metal, The Highway, Classic Rewind plus listener-voted Top 300 lists on all six decades channels from 50s on 5 through Pop 2K.

On New Year's Eve, SiriusXM will also air special encore performances from its exclusive subscriber concert series. Listeners across multiple channels can catch a variety of SiriusXM's intimate concerts from some of today's biggest musical acts including Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, The Chainsmokers and Billie Eilish. For more on New Year's Eve specialty programs visit http://www.siriusxm.com/newyears2020 .

Jolly Christmas, SiriusXM's newest holiday music channel on the app, joins a robust lineup of 17 ad-free music channels celebrating the holiday season. SiriusXM's holiday music channels offer listeners a variety of traditional holiday songs, classic Christmas carols, pop songs, country Christmas classics, contemporary holiday tunes, seasonal soul music, Hanukkah music, as well as classical Christmas favorites.

New holiday pop-up channels include Top 100 Interviews of 2020, highlighting the top celebrity interviews from the past year. Hosted by SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham, the pop-up channel will feature the best interviews from the past year from multiple SiriusXM shows including Andy Cohen Live, The Hoda Show and The Jess Cagle Show with some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Ben Affleck, Hugh Jackman, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Laverne Cox, Lily Collins, Lizzo, Ramy Yousef, Sam Smith, Sean Penn, Spike Lee and dozens more. Listeners can find Top 100 Interviews of 2020 on SiriusXM channel 104 December 28 through January 3 as well as on the SiriusXM app featuring exclusive videos.

Over on Radio Andy channel 102, Andy Cohen is joined by guest Amy Sedaris for the 6th annual "Holiday Hangout." The broadcast will air live on December 16 from 8 – 10 pm ET with additional airings throughout the month. Radio Andy New Year's Eve programming will include Jeff Lewis Live as he hosts a special New Year's Eve broadcast featuring some of his favorite guests at Noon ET, followed by a block of Sandra Bernhard's most memorable live performances from the past five years from Joe's Pub from 1 – 4 pm ET.

Pandora is getting into the seasonal spirit with dozens of stations dedicated to holiday music. Two of its most popular holiday stations, Holiday Hits and Christmas Radio , are now featuring Modes, the popular feature allowing customization based on a musical theme. From Christmas favorites of the past or present, instrumentals or ensembles, covers or duets, Pandora has a Mode for every warm holiday feel. Plus, listeners can find seasonal Modes on a variety of other Pandora stations including Today's Hits , Today's Country , Today's R&B and Old School , Classic Rock , Pop Latino , Tropical de Hoy , and more.

Pandora's Christmas Radio also has a Holiday Top Thumb Hundred Mode, highlighting the most thumbed up holiday songs of all time on Pandora, with special audio drops featuring fun facts about the list. From She & Him and Thomas Rhett, to Eartha Kitt and Nat King Cole, Michael Bublé, and of course, Mariah Carey, listeners can see where their favorite artist ranks.

Stitcher is dishing up holiday podcasts with a special edition of Unspooled, hosted by Paul Scheer and Amy Nicholson, called "Effed Up Families." Scheer and Nicholson will dissect classic films like Home Alone featuring dysfunctional family units. Comedy Bang Bang presents its annual "Best of Comedy Bang Bang" featuring memorable moments from 2020. Then comedians and improvisers Mano Agapian and Besty Sodaro return with Horny For the Holidays, a 9-part Stitcher Premium series poking fun at all things holiday. https://www.stitcher.com/premium

On the SiriusXM app, subscribers can find exclusive video content including The Hoda Show Holiday Special featuring Hoda Kotb with special guests Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Darlene Love, Brian McKnight and Kristin Chenoweth as they share holiday traditions and favorite memories. "Holiday Covers" will be available on the SiriusXM app featuring a video collection of performances of holiday songs from artists including Seal, Jimmy Buffett, The Tenors, Brian Setzer Orchestra, Andy Grammar and others. Additional app content includes "DJs of Christmas Present," a special collection of holiday-themed DJ sets from artists such as Gwen Stefani, Billy Idol, Miley Cyrus, Leslie Odom, Jr. and more.

SiriusXM and Pandora holiday music specials include:

Pandora Live: selections from Pandora Live featuring Dolly Parton & Friends Holiday Special will air on a variety of SiriusXM channels including Willie's Roadhouse, Christmas Spirit and Holly.

selections from will air on a variety of SiriusXM channels including Willie's Roadhouse, Christmas Spirit and Holly. Pandora Live: the virtual celebration featuring Carrie Underwood performing songs from her new Christmas album, My Gift , will air on a variety of SiriusXM channels including The Highway, Country Christmas, Holly and Christmas Spirit.

the virtual celebration featuring performing songs from her new Christmas album, , will air on a variety of SiriusXM channels including The Highway, Country Christmas, Holly and Christmas Spirit. U2 X-Radio: U2's Holiday Selection Box – Curated by Adam Clayton featuring holiday tunes hand-selected by U2's Adam Clayton .

– featuring holiday tunes hand-selected by U2's . LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio: Holiday Mixdown featuring exclusive holiday mixes from some of hip hop's best DJs including: Z-Trip, DJ Skribble, DJ Jaycee, Mell Starr, DJ Mighty Mi and more.

featuring exclusive holiday mixes from some of hip hop's best DJs including: Z-Trip, DJ Skribble, DJ Jaycee, Mell Starr, DJ Mighty Mi and more. PopRocks: PopRockin Around The Christmas Tree with Jewel as she plays her favorite holiday hits by Tom Petty , U2, Gwen Stefani and more.

as she plays her favorite holiday hits by , U2, and more. Grateful Dead Channel: Grateful for the Holidays featuring full concerts from the band's legendary Bay Area year-end shows. This one-week series is co-hosted by SiriusXM's Gary Lambert along with the band's Bob Weir , Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann , and begins on December 28 .

featuring full concerts from the band's legendary Bay Area year-end shows. This one-week series is co-hosted by SiriusXM's along with the band's , and , and begins on . Dave Matthews Band Radio: DMB Radio's Acoustic Holiday featuring solo acoustic 'By Request' performances exclusively for DMB Radio listeners in 2020, along with Dave introducing his favorite acoustic artists and songs with SiriusXM's Ari Fink .

featuring solo acoustic 'By Request' performances exclusively for DMB Radio listeners in 2020, along with Dave introducing his favorite acoustic artists and songs with SiriusXM's . The Pulse: Morning Show Christmas Special featuring guests including Ava Max , Meghan Trainor , Kelly Clarkson , Mandy Moore and others.

featuring guests including , , , and others. Hip Hop Nation: Jack Harlow – That's What They All Say XMAS Special featuring Harlow sharing holiday cheer and a sneak peak of his new album.

featuring Harlow sharing holiday cheer and a sneak peak of his new album. The Garth Channel: Garth A to Z with Garth Brooks hosting this special featuring his entire catalog in alphabetical order with commentary on each song.

SiriusXM's live specials and festive programs helping listeners celebrate New Year's Eve at home include:

SiriusXM Hits 1: New Year's Poppin' Eve featuring performances by Dua Lipa , Shawn Mendes , Billie Eilish, 24kGoldn. With special Hits 1 guest appearances by Niall Horan , Bebe Rexha , BTS, Ava Max , Jason Derulo, Lewis Capaldi and more. Hosted by The Morning Mash Up and Hits 1 LA's Tony Fly and Symon.

featuring performances by , , Billie Eilish, 24kGoldn. With special Hits 1 guest appearances by , , BTS, , Jason Derulo, and more. Hosted by and Hits 1 LA's and Symon. Phish Radio: New Year's Run featuring memorable year-end live performances from Madison Square Garden and beyond.

featuring memorable year-end live performances from and beyond. Alt Nation: A Very Madison New Year's Eve featuring SiriusXM's Madison broadcasting live with special guests calling in including Mark Hoppus , Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull , Mark Foster , Glass Animals and more. Plus a special performance by Cannons.

featuring SiriusXM's Madison broadcasting live with special guests calling in including , Manchester Orchestra's , , Glass Animals and more. Plus a special performance by Cannons. The Highway: Music Row Happy Hour Live with Buzz Brainard with a New Year's Eve broadcast featuring special guests throughout the night. Also on The Highway, a special New Year's Eve concert series featuring some of the biggest artists on the channel.

with a New Year's Eve broadcast featuring special guests throughout the night. Also on The Highway, a special New Year's Eve concert series featuring some of the biggest artists on the channel. Octane: New Year's Eve Taco Metal Party with Jose Mangin featuring special guests calling in live including Halestorm, Papa Roach, Ice Nine Kills and more.

featuring special guests calling in live including Halestorm, Papa Roach, Ice Nine Kills and more. Deep Tracks: Jim Ladd – Up All Night on New Year's Eve featuring a live New Year's Eve show with musicians and listeners calling in.

– featuring a live New Year's Eve show with musicians and listeners calling in. LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio: Drop The Ball and Rock The Bells hosted by Roxanne Shante , this live special will feature classic hip hop party anthems plus surprise guests and more.

hosted by , this live special will feature classic hip hop party anthems plus surprise guests and more. U2 X-Radio: Discotheque Marathon featuring 24-hours of U2 X-Radio's Discotheque show hosted by Paul Oakenfold airing on New Year's Eve.

SiriusXM's special holiday and year-end talk, entertainment and comedy specials Include:

Business Radio: Randi Zuckerberg's Holiday Shopping and Cheer featuring some of Randi's favorite startups and entertainment for the holiday season.

featuring some of Randi's favorite startups and entertainment for the holiday season. VOLUME Channel: 2020 Rock Box Holiday Guide with a look at 10 box sets of 2020 to help you decide the best holiday gift for the music lover in your life.

with a look at 10 box sets of 2020 to help you decide the best holiday gift for the music lover in your life. The Catholic Channel: Cardinal Dolan's Christmas Special featuring Pentatonix, for KING & COUNTRY, Dion DiMucci , Patricia Heaton and the St. Joseph's Seminary choir.

featuring Pentatonix, for KING & COUNTRY, , and the choir. The Catholic Channel: Midnight Mass from St Peter's Basilica in Rome , celebrated by Pope Francis, airing on Christmas Eve from 3 - 6 pm ET .

in , celebrated by Pope Francis, airing on Christmas Eve from . Urban View : Karen Hunter hosts an in memoriam special on December 31 , reflecting back on some of the most important lives lost in 2020.

hosts an in memoriam special on , reflecting back on some of the most important lives lost in 2020. Joel Osteen Radio: Christmas Eve Service with a live service from Lakewood Church .

with a live service from . Wharton Business Radio: The Business of Holidays highlighting the business of the holiday season including shopping, shipping, travel, food, the stock market and more.

highlighting the business of the holiday season including shopping, shipping, travel, food, the stock market and more. Kids Place Live: NORAD Tracks Santa featuring updates on St. Nick's high-flying whereabouts every 15 minutes complemented by family-friendly holiday music all night long beginning December 24 at 4 pm ET .

featuring updates on St. Nick's high-flying whereabouts every 15 minutes complemented by family-friendly holiday music all night long beginning at . Jeff & Larry's Comedy Round Up: The Weekly Round Up Year in Review featuring a look back at comedy highlights from Nate Bargatze , Bert Kreischer , Jeff Foxworthy and more.

SiriusXM offers something for every sports fan throughout the holidays and into the New Year :

In the last week of 2020, Christopher Russo will host a Mad Dog Sports Radio special on sports in the year of COVID-19 – 2020: A Sports Year Like No Other – from the unprecedented shutdown, through the return of the games and the eventual crowning of champions.

will host a special on sports in the year of COVID-19 – – from the unprecedented shutdown, through the return of the games and the eventual crowning of champions. SiriusXM's 24/7 sports channels will take a deep dive into the year-that-was in their respective sports, with specials from SiriusXM NFL Radio , MLB Network Radio , SiriusXM NBA Radio , SiriusXM NASCAR Radio , SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio , SiriusXM FC and SiriusXM Fight Nation .

, , , , , and . And SiriusXM delivers a huge selection of live sports: college football bowl games, including the College Football Playoff Semifinal games on New Year's Day and the National Championship on January 11 ; every NBA game from the start of the season on December 22 , including the five-game slate on Christmas Day; every NFL game through the end of the season and playoffs; and college basketball games from around the country.

