Home Fragrances Market Size to Grow by USD 2.22 Billion: Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio

Nov 29, 2022, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The home fragrances market report is a comprehensive research that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of USD 2.22 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 4.88%. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AirEsscentials Inc., Archipelago Inc., Aroma360 LLC, Beaumont Products Inc., Bolsius International BV, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co. This research report aims to capture and analyze the trends, drivers, and challenges that are evolving in the market.
The global home fragrances market is fragmented due to the presence of leading global, regional, and local/domestic vendors. Vendors focus on major factors, such as brand, labor, quality, and innovation, to compete in the market. The price differentiation among vendors is low, as they sell their products at similar prices. Therefore, higher preference will be given to quality during the forecast period.
- AirEsscentials Inc.: The company offers a wide range of home fragrances such as fresh, floral, and others.
- Archipelago Inc.: The company offers home fragrances such as Peony Boxed Candle and others.
- Aroma360 LLC: The company offers home fragrances such as Classic Candles, Deluxe Candles, and others.
- Beaumont Products Inc.: The company offers home fragrances under the brand name Citrus II.
- Bolsius International BV: The company offers home fragrances through its True Scents collection.
- By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- The offline segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Market players are expanding their stores in local and regional markets to increase sales through offline channels. Manufacturers sell their products through specialty stores and other retailing formats, which intensifies the competition in the market. Moreover, consumers prefer to buy fragrance products offline, which is accelerating the sales of home fragrances through offline channels. Such factors will contribute to the growth of the offline segment.
- Online
- By Geography
- APAC
- APAC will contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The home fragrances market in APAC is mostly centered in China. Over the forecast period, the presence of a huge consumer base and the penetration of key vendors will support the market expansion for home fragrances in APAC.
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The home fragrances market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.
- Add credibility to your strategies
- Analyze your competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
|
Home Fragrances Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.22 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.67
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, France, UK, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks
|
Companies profiled
|
AirEsscentials Inc. , Archipelago Inc., Aroma360 LLC, Beaumont Products Inc., Bolsius International BV, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AirEsscentials Inc.
- Archipelago Inc.
- Aroma360 LLC
- Beaumont Products Inc.
- Bolsius International BV
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
