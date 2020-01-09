Home Furnishing Company, Modani Furniture, Opens Another New York Location

Explore the latest in furniture and home décor, at a fraction of the going price, at this expansive showroom. Shop in store and take advantage of in-house design consultants, available to provide expert advice. Experience the latest design software that allows shoppers to place Modani items in their own space to virtually try before purchase. Shop online to view the entire collection and have items shipped right to the desired space with hassle free delivery.

Started by three design enthusiasts, Modani offers exclusive designs at competitive prices. The overtly modern chain has over 15 locations nationwide with new stores opening rapidly. Modani's ability to expand so briskly within the market is due to their omnichannel approach. By offering both in store and online shopping, customers can browse the best deals at leisure. No matter the style or price point, there is something for every home at Modani Furniture Garden City.

Modani Furniture Garden City

modani.com

630 Old Country Rd. Unit# 2076, Garden City, NY 11530

516-888-4448

Contact: Hannah Marona, Modani Furniture

Phone: 786-362-5516

Email: hannah.marona@modani.com

SOURCE Modani Furniture

