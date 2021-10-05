Home Furnishings Market to grow by $ 354.85 Bn from 2021 to 2025| Technavio

The home furnishings market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative and quantitative aspects, which cover market trends, market drivers, five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, market size and forecast, market segmentation, geographical insights, and competitive landscape.

Some of the key players of the Home Furnishings Market:

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Kimball International Inc.

Macy s Inc.

Penney IP LLC

The Home Depot Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Wayfair Inc.

Drivers and challenges

The home furnishings market will be affected by factors such as uncertainty in the prices of raw materials. However, the increasing interest in interior design, the growing demand for high-end and luxury home furnishings, and the rising demand for multifunctional home furniture will augment market growth during the forecast period.

Home Furnishing Market Segmentation

Home Furnishings Market Split by Product

Home furniture



Home textiles

Home Furnishings Market Split by Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution, helping us utilize and make performance estimations for the international market from 2021 to 2025. The home furnishings market research report sheds light on the foremost regions: Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global home furnishings industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global home furnishings industry in 2025?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global home furnishings industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global home furnishings market?

The home furnishings market research report presents critical information and factual data about the home furnishings industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the home furnishings market study.

The product range of the home furnishings industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the home furnishings market research report, and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

The home furnishings market research report gives an overview of the home furnishings industry by analyzing various key segments of this home furnishings market based on the product and geography industries. The regional distribution of the home furnishings market across the globe is considered for this home furnishings industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the home furnishings market over the period from 2021 to the forecasted year.

Home Furnishings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.17% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 354.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.54 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Italy, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Macy s Inc., Penney IP LLC, The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wayfair Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

