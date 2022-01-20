Home Furniture Market size in the US to grow by USD 8.22 billion | Market Research Report Insights highlights Key Market Drivers and Segments | Technavio

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The home furniture market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as creating high product differentiation to improve the visibility of their services. Moreover, vendors are also adopting pricing market strategies for retaining their existing market shares and procuring new market opportunities.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Klaussner Home Furnishings

LaZBoy Inc.

Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Raymour and Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

Restoration Hardware Inc.

Roomstogo.com Inc.

Steinhoff International Holdings NV

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

The home furniture market in the US is characterized by the presence of numerous large and medium-sized manufacturers. Among these, most of the large and established players have sales and distribution networks globally on a large scale. While on the other hand, the medium-sized and small players are more focused on regional markets.

Additionally, vendors in the region are introducing innovative sofa styles to make their products suitable for the modern and dynamically changing preferences of the customers. Furthermore, buyers are seeking to invest in modern furniture that not only adds aesthetic appeal but also is capable to be modified accordingly to fit the changes in house design in the future.

Key Segment Analysis

The living room furniture in the product segment accounts for the largest market share in the home furniture market in the US. It has been witnessed that the customers with high purchasing power are likely to spend considerably on the living room furniture such as sofas, couches, tables and tabletops, and entertainment units. In addition, most of the consumers opt for buying multi functional and multipurpose sofas and couches due to shrinking living spaces in the United States. Moreover, customers opt for sofas after considering several factors like lifestyle preference, space, type of cushioning, a suspension that encourages the vendors to manufacture a variety of different styled sofas such as sectional, camelback, cabriole, English rolled arm, Lawson-style, and sleeper sofas.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The real estate industry in the US is estimated to drive the home furniture market in the next few years, due to improving residential construction with an increasing number of people engaging in household formation. Moreover, a significant rise in women joining the workforce and living independently is resulting in growth in the need for service apartments and single-story houses. Therefore, this, in turn, is propelling the requirement of home furniture in the US. Additionally, there has been a decline in unemployment rates among women making them capable to own or rent a house/apartment.

The inherent threat from re-used furniture market is a key challenge for the home furniture market in the US during the forecast period. The purchase of refurbished furniture has significantly emerged as a comfortable option for millennials moving out of their houses and having less financial stability. They opt on buying refurbished furniture at lower prices resulting in impacting the revenue of the newly built furniture vendors. Thus, the shift in consumer mindset is expected to hamper the growth of the home furniture market in the US.

Home Furniture Market in the US Value Chain Analysis

Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the home furniture market in the US, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

