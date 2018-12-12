Home Health Care Management Wins 2018 Business Award for Its Implementation of i-Sight Case Management Software

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- i-Sight Software announced today that the Workflow Management Coalition (WfMC) and BPM.com have selected Home Health Care Management to receive a 2018 Global Award for Excellence in Business Transformation for its exceptional business results achieved through its implementation of i-Sight Case Management Software. The award submissions were assessed by a panel of 23 judges using 15 distinct evaluation factors within the criteria of Innovation, Implementation and Impact.

The Global Awards for Excellence in Business Transformation recognize organizations that have excelled in implementing innovative business solutions to meet business objectives. Business Transformation (BT) aligns the people, processes and technology initiatives of a company with its business strategy and vision to achieve a competitive advantage. The Workflow Management Coalition (WfMC) and BPM.com jointly sponsor the awards program, which is managed by Future Strategies Inc.

"Home Health Care Management has been an excellent example of the positive business results companies can achieve when they have a clear vision of the results they aspire to and leverage the right technology to achieve them," says Joe Gerard, i-Sight's CEO. "HHCM has reduced their average incident resolution time by 78 percent, saved $50,000 per year in salaries alone, increased their clinicians' billable hours, gained greater oversight of trends and reduced their risk of fines. That's a lot of progress to make in one year," he says.

"HHCM continues to benefit from the streamlined workflow the i-Sight system provides," says Lynann DeCusatis, Interim CEO and Director of Quality Improvement at HHCM. "It has enabled our organization to focus on quality service delivery and continuous performance improvement."

The 2018 Global Awards for Excellence in Business Transformation were announced in a ceremony on Dec. 11 via a live webinar. Winning organizations will also receive additional recognition by having their case studies published in the next edition of the "Excellence in Practice Series" by Future Strategies, Inc. More details on case study requirements and the finalists can be found online at www.adaptivecasemanagement.org.

For more information about how companies are using i-Sight Case Management Software to track and report on cases, streamline workflow and improve productivity, visit i-Sight.com.

About Home Health Care Management

Founded in 1979, Home Health Care Management (HHCM) serves eight counties in Pennsylvania with advanced nursing and physical, occupational and speech therapies as well as medical social work, dietitian service and hospice and palliative care. With a total of 5028 patients visited in 2017, their mission is to provide innovative, quality, professional health care, counseling, educational and wellness services to the communities they serve in a caring, cost-effective manner.

About i-Sight

i-Sight is a leading provider of web-based investigative case management software. Established in 1999, the privately held firm enables companies to conduct better investigations of fraud and theft, employee misconduct, bribery and corruption, security and legal incidents and manage risk through in-depth reporting and analysis. i-Sight helps companies to capture incidents, track and manage investigations and report on results to prevent reoccurrences and create safer, fairer and happier workplaces. Find more information about i-Sight's industry-leading solutions at www.i-sight.com.

