Home Health Care of North Central Texas Becomes GoJo Home Health

BRIDGEPORT, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Health Care of North Central Texas announced that the company has officially changed its name to GoJo Home Health due to expansion of their service areas beyond the North Central Texas region.

Bradley Gordon Stebbins, President of Gordon Jordan Healthcare Management says, "GoJo Home Health is still the same company offering the same exceptional home health care services. As we began serving patients in the east and northeast counties, we knew we would have to find a name that would better align with our expansion."

The family-owned Gordon Jordan company acquired Home Health Care of North Central Texas last year but has been actively engaged in health care across the state for over four decades. "The name GoJo Home Health is a derivative of Gordon Jordan, and it's not tied to any particular area, which is important since we are now licensed in every Texas county and will continue to expand our service areas," says Stebbins.

GoJo Home Health offers a wide wide range of medical, social, and therapeutic treatments that are provided in the comfort of the patient's home.

About GoJo Home Health: A division of Gordon Jordan Healthcare Management, GoJo Home Health has been serving North Central Texas patients in their homes since 2006. The health care team works under the guidance of the primary care physician to ensure the patient's physical needs are met, as well as to provide the patient and family with the education and training necessary to sustain a safe, nurturing, and independent lifestyle. GoJo Home Health has achieved Deemed Status CHAP Accreditation. CHAP is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body for home and community-based health care organizations. For more information, visit gojohh.com.

About Gordon Jordon: Gordon Jordan is a family owned and operated healthcare company that has been providing Texas residents with home health care, hospice, and skilled nursing for over 45 years.

