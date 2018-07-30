Home Helpers Home Care Top Low-Cost Franchise According to Franchise Business Review

CINCINNATI, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Helpers Home Care has been identified by independent franchisee satisfaction research firm, Franchise Business Review, as being one of only 80 franchises to qualify for its 2018 Top Low-Cost Franchises list. Brands on the list had to have high franchisee satisfaction and an investment of under $100,000 at the time their franchisees participated in Franchise Business Review's franchisee satisfaction survey.

Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.

Thousands of franchisees representing nearly 150 low-cost brands participated in FBR's franchisee satisfaction survey between November 2016 and May 2018.

Home Helpers owners were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"Many people never consider buying a franchise because they think they can't afford it. But what they don't know is that there are a number of many very solid business opportunities, out there that can provide the satisfaction and benefits of business ownership but don't require a huge financial investment," says Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "The low-cost franchises that made this year's list are excellent options for those who are looking to make the leap to business ownership."

"The service Home Helpers provides to its client families depends on the talent and dedication of our local owners, and we're proud of the system we've created to support their efforts," said Emma Dickison, CEO of Home Helpers Home Care. "This is a special recognition for us because it's based on the real-world experiences of our franchisees."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of 2018 Top Franchises.

About Home Helpers Home Care

Since1997, Home Helpers® Home Care has provided exceptional in-home care to seniors and others. With independently owned and operated offices in more than 900 communities across the United States, we are committed to supporting the dignity and independence of the families we serve. Learn more at HomeHelpersHomeCare.com. For franchising information, visit HomeHelpersFranchise.com.

Home Helpers seeks to hire 3,000 veterans and military family members by Veterans Day 2018. Learn more at homehelpershomecare.com/military.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is the only independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

SOURCE Home Helpers

Related Links

http://homehelpershomecare.com

