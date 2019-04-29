Home Improvement Expert Anthony Carrino Shares Spring DIY Advice on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Warmer days and shorter nights often inspire people to finally begin those DIY home projects. Another way to inspire consumers to take on a new project is with some advice from one of the smartest contractors in the TV home improvement landscape. In fact, creating a beautiful and comfortable home is an essential part of happiness, according to Anthony Carrino. Just in time to spruce up the home for spring, Anthony has some affordable ideas to create or rejuvenate a home. For more information on Anthony, visit www.TheBuild.tv

Anthony shares his tips on home improvement for the Spring

A GOOD PLACE TO START WITH SPRING HOME IMPROVEMENT

As spring approaches, many homeowners will be in the market for a new mower and there is a lot to consider when choosing what will power that lawn mower. One recommendation: a mower powered by Briggs and Stratton technology. Today's gas-powered mowers can deliver twice the power and run three times longer than battery mowers. Significant improvements allow gas mowers to do things that were not possible before and when it comes to lifespan, gas-powered mowers last twice as long as battery. They even tackle many of the things battery mowers claim to do exclusively. Check out some of the latest innovations in gas mower technology from Briggs and Stratton like, "Just Check and Add," which eliminates oil changes, and "Quiet Power Technology," which makes the mower up to 50 percent quieter. Briggs and Stratton also has a "Starting Promise," which means it's guaranteed to start within two pulls or they will fix it for free. For more information, visit www.briggsandstratton.com.

OTHER HANDY TOOLS FOR CREATIVE DIY PROJECTS

Using a torch puts a stamp on any DIY project and it is easier than it might seem. The Bernzomatic TS-8000 Max Heat Torch is a must-have home improvement tool to tackle dozens of projects in and out of the home. From charring wooden walls, brazing metal and soldering copper, this torch does it all with the simple press of a button. Pair it with a MAP-Pro™Cylinder to work even faster due to its higher burn temperature than standard propane cylinders. Both are available at a local Home Depot or hardware store. For more information, visit www.bernzomatic.com.

A HOME IMPROVEMENT PROJECT THAT MAKES A BIG DIFFERENCE FOR THE APPEARANCE OF A HOME

Believe it or not, interior doors offer 800 square feet of visual impact in the average home. Masonite recently launched its feature interior door for 2019. Livingston from Masonite is a unique, versatile and timeless interior door designed to freshen up the look of a home, no matter the style, with distinct design detailing. It comes pre-primed, which saves meaningful time, and is ready for paint, making it easy to match to a room's existing color palette and design. A beautiful Livingston door welcomes one into each space with a modern, yet timeless form. This is a versatile alternative to the six-panel door commonly seen in homes. For more information, visit www.masonite.com.

