Home Insurance Provider Orion180 Launches In Tennessee, Expanding Its Presence In The Southeast

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion180, a rapidly growing homeowners insurance provider leveraging advanced technology to serve independent insurance agents in the Southeastern U.S., today announced its expansion into the Tennessee market. Now, insurance agents and homeowners in Tennessee can access the provider's simplified coverage, which enables real time quoting, binding, and issue functions in a matter of minutes.

Headquartered in Florida, Orion180 operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, and now Tennessee. The company is dedicated to providing an ideal combination of first-class technology and human interaction to simplify the way homeowners insurance is purchased.

To coincide with the expansion, Orion180 recently surveyed 890 Tennessee residents for their perspectives and preferences on home insurance policies and claims. According to the survey, almost 40% of Tennessee homeowners pay between $751 and $1,000 per year for their home insurance policies, describing their understanding of these policies as "basic." Further, about 63% of respondents said that they have filed a home insurance claim in the past, with more than half attributing these claims to water leaks or roof damage. Only 36% of respondents said that they have had a home insurance claim denied. Finally, when asked whether they would prefer purchasing a new policy via a mobile/computer app or through an agent, more than 53% said that they would prefer working with an agent.

"Our expansion into Tennessee is an exciting point of growth for Orion180 as we continue to broaden our reach," said Ken Gregg, founder and CEO of Orion180. "We understand that choosing an insurance provider is often an overwhelming process for many homeowners – and we firmly believe that it should be the opposite. This is why we're looking forward to expanding our offerings into a new state, and partnering with additional agencies to provide homeowners across Tennessee with a simplified insurance experience."

Since its inception in 2018, Orion180 has seen exponential growth and has appointed over 3,200 agents at more than 1,000 insurance agencies. With its expansion into Tennessee, more than 500 additional insurance agencies will have the ability to offer Orion180's products.

"We're excited to partner with Orion180 as the company enters our home state for the first time," said Tim Palmer of Shoals Insurance Group. "While it's clear that homeowners increasingly want technology-backed insurance products, many remain wary of giving up the human side of things. With Orion180, we know that we can offer our customers a mix of both."

Orion180 plans to expand into Georgia in September with further state and product expansion planned for 2022.

About Orion180:

Orion180 is a homeowners insurance provider leveraging advanced technology to serve independent insurance agents in the Southeastern United States. Providing a combination of human interaction and unsurpassed technology, Orion180 enables real time quoting, binding, and issue functions in a matter of minutes. The company simplifies the homeowners insurance process, providing products that are innovative, fast, and secure. Its product has an A- A.M. Best rating, which means consumers are protected even for the most severe losses. Learn more at https://www.orion180.com/.

