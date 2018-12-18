Home Listings Abound in Western Pa.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Home listings in Western Pennsylvania have increased compared to last year at this time, according to West Penn Multi-List, Inc. and its monthly residential real estate report.

"The inventory of homes for sale in our region is at a healthy level," said George Hackett, current president of West Penn Multi-List, Inc., and president of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services, Pittsburgh. "We started the year on the right foot for buyers, with plenty of homes from which to choose."

When comparing January 2019 with the same time period in 2018:

Closed sales are down 2.62 percent (1,672 units in 2019 versus 1,717 in 2018);

Closed sales volume is down 5.68 percent ( $297,697,928 in 2019 versus $315,627,525 in 2018);

in 2019 versus in 2018); Average sale price is down 3.14 percent ( $178,049 in 2019 versus $183,825 in 2018); and

in 2019 versus in 2018); and Home listings are up 11.68 percent (2,581 units in 2019 versus 2,311 in 2018).

"Pittsburgh is one of two cities determined to be the best in the country for first-time homebuyers, according to a recent LendingTree study," said Hackett. "Even for those worried about their credit score, mortgage or down payment amount, there are some great lending and financing options available that first-time homebuyers should explore."

Statistical data in this report is supplied by West Penn Multi-List, Inc., the definitive source for real estate information for its 17-county service area – Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Clarion, Crawford, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland counties. For more information, visit http://www.westpennmls.com/.

