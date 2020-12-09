Home Point Financial Launches New Brand, Redefining Homebuying and Homeownership Experience

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Point Financial, one of the nation's largest mortgage lenders and servicers, today announced it has rebranded to Homepoint. The new brand reflects the company's ongoing commitment to redefining the homebuying and homeownership experience by placing people first and supporting the financial well-being of consumers across the country.

Homepoint's new brand is unveiling as the company celebrates important growth milestones over the past five years. The company is now the third-largest wholesale mortgage lender and 9th-largest nonbank mortgage lender in the nation. As of September 30, 2020, Homepoint had over 300,000 customers and a network in excess of 5,500 partners that bring expertise and insight to the local communities they serve, along with 2,500 full-time associates. Through the first three quarters of 2020, Homepoint has surpassed $38 billion in closed loan volume, dwarfing its total loan volume in 2019 of $22.2 billion.

"Our growth over the past five years has been fueled by our passionate commitment to putting people first in everything we do," said Phil Shoemaker, President of Originations at Homepoint. "This new brand represents our belief that the mortgage industry is defined by people and relationships, rather than by commoditized products and services. We are redefining homebuying and homeownership with a personalized experience, helping to support the financial well-being of our customers."

As part of the rebrand, Homepoint has introduced a suite of new resources for its customers, including a renovated website and a new mobile app for its Homeownership Platform (HOP), which helps customers efficiently manage and make the most of their home investment. Through this digital offering, customers can access documents, make payments and discover new products and services that support healthy homeownership habits. To date, more than 75% of Homepoint customers use the HOP as their primary mode of engagement.

"For most Americans, their home is one of their single most valuable assets, representing a crucial element of their broader financial lives," said Ginger Wilcox, Chief Experience Officer at Homepoint. "I've been part of the company's ongoing commitment to reimagining the entire homebuying and homeownership experience, and it has been an exciting and inspiring journey. We believe this new brand more accurately reflects our company's commitment to placing people – our associates, partners and customers – first."

For more information on Homepoint, please visit Homepoint.com.

About Homepoint

Homepoint is a leading mortgage originator and servicer redefining the homebuying and homeownership experience. The company supports successful homeownership as a crucial element of broader financial security and well-being, delivering a seamless and less stressful homebuying experience. Founding in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Homepoint works closely with a nationwide network of over 5,500 mortgage broker and correspondent partners with deep knowledge and expertise about the communities and customers they serve. Today, Homepoint is the nation's third-largest wholesale mortgage lender and 9th-largest nonbank mortgage lender.

Home Point Financial Corporation d/b/a Homepoint. NMLS No. 7706 (For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccress.org). Home Point Financial Corporation does not conduct business under the name, "Homepoint" in IL, KY, LA, MD, NY, or WY. In these states, the company conducts business under the full legal name, Home Point Financial Corporation. 2211 Old Earhart Road, Suite 250, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Toll-Free Tel: 888-616-6866. Learn more at Homepoint.com.

