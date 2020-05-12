Home Point Financial Selects Delane Olin As First Chief Learning Officer

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Point Financial, one of the country's fastest-growing non-bank lenders, today announced the addition of mortgage industry veteran Delane Olin as the company's first Chief Learning Officer. Olin will be responsible for developing and implementing an organizational learning initiative that supports Home Point's overall business strategy and growth. In this role, she will lead efforts to increase the knowledge and skillset of Home Point associates to improve performance across the organization. Development of knowledgeable, well trained associates will enhance customer satisfaction for borrowers, homeowners, and Home Point's Wholesale and Correspondent channel partners, and lead to more innovation and impactful changes at every level in the company.

"We've always invested in hiring the best talent and believe it's important to give our people the opportunity to expand their knowledge and contribute to the company's success at increasingly higher levels," said Willie Newman, Home Point President and CEO. "We're delighted to find someone of Delane's caliber to create a best-in-class learning function."

"Home Point is a dynamic organization making a wise investment in the people who have enabled the company to achieve such tremendous growth," said Delane Olin. "Providing transformative learning experiences at all levels within the company will further increase performance, institutionalize best practices, improve retention, and boost employee satisfaction. I'm thrilled to help this fast-moving company become an even faster learner."

Olin comes to Home Point with more than 15 years' experience developing and managing corporate training programs for Planet Home Lending, Stearns Lending, Caliber Home Loans and Nationstar Mortgage. Olin has deep experience in the design, development, implementation, delivery, and evaluation of training content that is in alignment with key business strategies and provides demonstrated return on investment. She has led learning and development functions across multiple lines of business, including Retail, Joint Venture, Wholesale and Servicing channels.

About Home Point Financial

Home Point Financial is a national multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer committed to delivering exceptional experiences to its entire community, including borrowers, brokers, partners, and associates. One of the fastest-growing non-bank lenders, Home Point takes an innovative approach to lending, focusing on speed, quality, and consistency for customers and partners.

Keeping over 95% of originated loans for in-house servicing enables Home Point to create a stronger relationship between the borrower and third-party partners, which can enhance partner reputations and their ability to earn repeat business. This commitment to helping partners increase customer lifetime value is embodied by Home Point's Customer for Life program, a cornerstone of the company's growth strategy.

Located in Ann Arbor, MI, Home Point Financial is a subsidiary of Home Point Capital LP, a financial services holding company founded in 2014 and owned by members of management and by investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC. For further information about Home Point Financial, please visit homepointfinancial.com.

