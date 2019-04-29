Home Security Systems: Worldwide Market Projections to 2026

DUBLIN, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Home Security Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home security systems market is expected to witness a notable growth, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Security has been a major concern in every home all over the world to keep the appliances and valuables safe & secure. Increase in crime rates has led to the higher adoption of enhanced safety and security systems, thereby driving the growth prospects of the home security systems market. Rising advancements in smartphone technology and remote monitoring coupled with growing demand for smart homes is another major factor facilitating the market growth worldwide.

The global home security systems market, based on system type was led by the video surveillance systems in 2017 and is likely to continue its lead throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The growth of this segment is primarily backed by the rising need for home security solutions.

Based on end-user, independent homes accounted for largest market share in the global home security systems market. Increasing safety and security concerns among independent homeowners are enhancing the demand for home security systems.

Further, based on geography, North America garnered the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significant rate in the years to come. The growth of is mainly attributed to being early adopters of home security systems as the countries in this region hold a large number of homes with high disposable income.

Also, the presence of some leading players including Johnson Controls, ADT Inc., Honeywell International Inc., United Technologies Corporation, etc. is expected to provide varied opportunities to the home security systems market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The home security systems manufacturers are adopting quite a few strategies in order to thrive in a competitive environment. Partnerships, new product developments are the most significant strategies that are implemented by key players to gain superiority over other market players.

Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Home Security Systems Market

2.2. Global Home Security Systems Market, by Product Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Home Security Systems Market, by System Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Home Security Systems Market, by End-user, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.5. Global Home Security Systems Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. See-Saw Analysis

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.5. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2017

4. Global Home Security Systems Market, by Product Type , 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Security Cameras

4.3. Alarms

4.4. Sensors and Detectors

4.5. Fire Sprinklers & Extinguishers

4.6. Panic Buttons

4.7. RFIDs & Smart Cards

4.8. Biometrics, Electronic and Smart Locks

5. Global Home Security Systems Market, by System Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Fire Protection Systems

5.3. Video Surveillance Systems

5.4. Access Control Systems

5.5. Entrance Control Systems

5.6. Intruder Alarms Systems

5.7. Others (Medical Alert Systems, Intercom Systems, etc.)

6. Global Home Security Systems Market, by End-user, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Condominiums & Apartments

6.3. Independent Homes

7. North America Home Security Systems Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

8. Europe Home Security Systems Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

9. Asia Pacific Home Security Systems Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

10. Rest of the World Home Security Systems Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Robert Bosch Limited

11.2. Honeywell International Inc.

11.3. ADT Inc.

11.4. Brinks Home Security

11.5. Frontpoint Security Solutions

11.6. Johnson Controls

11.7. United Technologies Corporation

11.8. Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

11.9. Alarm.com

11.10. Allegian PLC

11.11. Control4 Corporation

11.12. Schneider Electric

11.13. Legrand

11.14. ABB

11.15. Comcast

11.16. STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions Inc.

11.17. Nortek Security and Control

11.18. Vivint Inc.

