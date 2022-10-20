Home Service Market in US to record USD 1.08 Bn incremental growth; Market to have fragmented structure -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Home Service Market in US by Distribution Channel and Type - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to accelerate at a CAGR of 36.22% between 2021 and 2026 and observe an incremental growth of USD 1.08 billion during the forecast period. According to the report, the market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors who are consistently focusing on increasing their footprint. Our full report offers a comprehensive analysis of the vendor landscape, key product launches, successful growth strategies adopted by vendors, and the impact of the pandemic on businesses operating in the market. Buy Full Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home Service Market in US 2022-2026

Although the increasing influence of digital media will offer immense growth opportunities, the high competition among vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The market is competitive and fragmented in nature. Global vendors operating in the market are focusing on expanding their presence and the regional vendors are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with them, particularly on parameters such as quality, pricing, market reach, and financial resources. The competition in the market is expected to further increase over the forecast period with the increase in product and service extensions and product innovations among vendors. Also, the high growth opportunity in the market is expected to attract many new players during the forecast period. In addition, the high competition and advancements in technology will affect the growth of vendors, making it imperative to distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition, the lack of which can threaten their growth in market share.

Technavio identifies Ace Handyman Services, Amazon.com Inc., American Home Shield Corp., Angi Inc., Chemed Corp., Handy Technologies Inc., Handyman Connection, HOMEE Inc., HomeServe Plc, Ingka Holding B.V., Mister Sparky Franchising SPE LLC, Reliance Network and Home Services of America, Smiths Plumbing Services, TechCrunch, The Home Depot Inc., USA Plumbing Service, and Yelp Inc as major market participants.

Home Service Market in US 2022-2026: Segmentation

The home service market in US is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

The online distribution channel accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the ease of convenience of availing and accessibility provided by online home service providers. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Type

Home Care and Design



Repair And Maintenance



HW And B



Others

By type, the home care and design segment will generate the maximum revenue in the market over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased demand for services such as interior designing, pest control, home deep cleaning, sofa cleaning, laundry services, glasswork, woodwork, waterproofing, masonry, and carpentry. In addition, the emergence of players aided with innovative service offerings such as robotic cleaning, deep cleaning, painting and carpentry is contributing to the segment's growth.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our home service market in US report covers the following areas:

Home Service Market in US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the home service market in US, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Home Service Market in US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.

Home Service Market in US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist home service market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the home service market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the home service market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home service market in US vendors

Related Reports:

Global Online On-demand Home Services Market 2022-2026: The global online on-demand home services market is segmented by service (home care and design, repair and maintenance, health, wellness, and beauty, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The home care and design segment will account for maximum revenue generation. APAC will have the largest market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Home Services Market 2022-2026: The global home services market is segmented by type (home care and design, repair and maintenance, HWB, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market growth will be significant in the home care and design segment. APAC has the largest market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Home Service Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.85 Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ace Handyman Services, Amazon.com Inc., American Home Shield Corp., Angi Inc., Chemed Corp., Handy Technologies Inc., Handyman Connection, HOMEE Inc., HomeServe Plc, Ingka Holding B.V., Mister Sparky Franchising SPE LLC, Reliance Network and Home Services of America, Smiths Plumbing Services, TechCrunch, The Home Depot Inc., USA Plumbing Service, and Yelp Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

adoption of multichannel marketing strategies: The key vendors in the market are striving to expand their target customer base by investing in marketing and promotional activities. Large specialized consumer service providers aim at strengthening their presence by investing in brand visibility activities, celebrity endorsements, and marketing through channels such as television, radio, the Internet, print media, posters, and direct mails. The competitors also use a targeted advertising approach and launch advertisements that are designed and crafted to promote the services and communicate the brand positioning.

attrition and training: Professional, skilled, and unskilled workforce is required to provide specialized consumer services. However, there is a shortage of skilled and professional workforce to meet the demand. For instance, in security services, a skilled workforce is required when new monitoring devices and security gadgets are developed and adopted. Several vendors provide rigorous training to their employees about the handling of critical tasks while serving specialized consumer services. However, the retention of such a workforce is a major challenge.

