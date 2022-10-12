Home Services Market Size to grow by 5.14 Tn, Increasing Influence Of Digital Media to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Home Services Market by Type (Home care and design, Repair and maintenance, HWB, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the home services market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.14 trillion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Services Market 2022-2026

Market Driver: The increasing influence of digital media is one of the key drivers supporting the home services market growth. Nowadays, the increased adoption of Internet-enabled smartphones has emerged digital media as a key communication and marketing channel for vendors operating in the global home services market. There are several innovative features in technologically-advanced smartphones that help online on-demand service providers increase their visibility. For instance, push messages that contain the details of new service launches and discounts offered are sent to consumers for service promotions. Furthermore, as social media is now becoming popular vendors are using various platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and others for service promotions and campaigns. Thus, the increasing popularity of social media will drive the home services market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenges: High competition among vendors is one of the factors impeding the home services market growth. The presence of numerous vendors is intensifying competition and an increasing price war among vendors. Such price wars can potentially erode profit margins and lead to smaller businesses exiting the market. However, the global home services market is highly fragmented, with the presence of numerous unorganized vendors. There are several issues associated with unorganized vendors, such as the incapability to maintain standard service quality and ensure transparency and on-time performance, which adversely affect the overall business. All these factors are expected to hamper the growth of the global home services market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The home services market report is segmented by Type (Home care and design, Repair and maintenance, HWB, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for home services in APAC.

Vendor Landscape

The global home services market is competitive and fragmented. This is due to the presence of several regional and global vendors. Only the key vendors provide their products, services, and solutions in all regions. The small vendors offer a limited number of products, services, and solutions in a particular region. With the global vendors consistently increasing their footprint in the market, the regional vendors are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with them, especially on parameters such as quality, pricing, market reach, and financial resources. The competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify further during the forecast period. This will be due to product and service extensions and product innovations. Vendors are constantly competing against each other to increase their market share. Many new vendors are expected to enter the market as it offers growth opportunities. Vendors are capitalizing on the popularity of online media to develop a competitive edge. The market is highly competitive, with all the players competing to increase their market shares. The global home services market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Amazon.com Inc.



Angi Inc.



AskforTask Inc.



Frontdoor Inc.



Gapoon Online Consumer Services Pvt. Ltd.



Helpling GmbH and Co. KGA



Home Reno Pte. Ltd.



Johns Lyng Group Ltd.



MyClean Inc.



Oneflare Pty Ltd.



Paintzen Inc.



Porch.com Inc.

Home Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.14 tn Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.85 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Angi Inc., AskforTask Inc., Frontdoor Inc., Gapoon Online Consumer Services Pvt. Ltd., Helpling GmbH and Co. KGA, Home Reno Pte. Ltd., Johns Lyng Group Ltd., MyClean Inc., Oneflare Pty Ltd., Paintzen Inc., Porch.com Inc., SC Pointer Systems Srl, Super Home Inc., TaskEasy Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., The Home Depot Inc., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, Urban Co., and Zauba Technologies and Data Services Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 HWB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

10.4 Angi Inc.

10.5 AskforTask Inc.

10.6 Frontdoor Inc.

10.7 Gapoon Online Consumer Services Pvt. Ltd.

10.8 Home Reno Pte. Ltd.

10.9 Johns Lyng Group Ltd.

10.10 Paintzen Inc.

10.11 The Home Depot Inc.

10.12 Urban Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

