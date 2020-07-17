Home Shopping Season is in Full Swing After Coronavirus Delay

SEATTLE, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pre-pandemic forecasts for a frantic home shopping season were put on ice in early spring. But now the frenzy is here -- homes are flying off the market as heavy demand combines with limited inventory, according to the June Zillow® Real Estate Market Report i.

Home values continued their steady, upward trajectory in June, growing 4.3% year over year to $252,178. That's a slightly faster pace than last month, and the same rate as June 2019 in what has been a stable period for home values.

Phoenix is the hottest top-50 market by a good margin. Home values there are up 9.6% year over year, followed by Birmingham (+7.6%) and Memphis (+7.5%). Chicago (+0.8% year over year) and San Francisco (+1.1%) are the coolest large markets.

Home values in San Jose and Seattle have seen incredible turnarounds over the past year. San Jose home values were falling 9.9% annually as of last June, and they're now growing at a 5% pace. In Seattle, values were down 0.7% year over year last June, and are now up 7.4% -- fourth most in the U.S. among large metros.

"Buyers have come roaring back to the housing market after the initial shock of the pandemic and layoffs faded, and all signs indicate the hot spring selling season we anticipated has shifted to the summer," said Zillow economist Jeff Tucker. "But those shoppers are competing over a shockingly small pool of homes, causing prices to resume their upward climb after a little softness this spring."

Spring is typically a season of rent growth, but that hasn't been the case this year. During the past five years, rents have grown about $30 on average between March and June. This year, the typical rent has fallen $5 nationally over that period, and almost $60 in San Jose and New York.

Despite the slight dip nationally, rents grew in 27 of the 50 largest U.S. metros this spring. And rents are higher than a year ago in 43 of the top 50 metros, led by Memphis (+6% year over year), Phoenix (+5.1%) and Riverside (+4.6%). Rents are down from last year in San Jose (-1.2%), New York (-1%), San Francisco (-0.5%), Washington, D.C. (-0.2%), Baltimore (-0.2%), Houston (-0.1%) and Oklahoma City (-0.1%).

"Rents have felt some impact from the pandemic, stagnating through the spring when we normally see them make most of their annual gains," Tucker said. "Boosted unemployment benefits and eviction moratoriums have helped keep renters in their homes so far, but as those expire there's plenty of uncertainty about what comes next."

Zillow's weekly data as of the week ending July 11 revealed a small glimmer of hope for inventory as new listings grew 2.1% from the previous week. Still, total inventory fell 1.1% from a week earlier and is now 24.1% lower than at the same time last year, a sign that buyer demand is outpacing the flow of new listings.

Limited inventory is tilting the market toward sellers. Homes typically lasted just 19 days on the market before a contract to sell was signed -- a new record in Zillow data that dates back to 2018 -- and only 4.2% of active listings had undergone a price cut, down from 5.6% a year earlier. Newly pending sales were up 15% month over month as of the last week of June but have since dipped, down 9.4% from the previous month as of the week ending July 11.

Mortgage rates listed by third-party lenders on Zillow started the month at 3.38% and rose to a peak of 3.48% on June 5. Rates ended June at their monthly low of 3.23%. Zillow's real-time mortgage rates are based on thousands of custom mortgage quotes submitted daily to anonymous borrowers on the Zillow Group Mortgages site by third-party lenders and reflect recent changes in the marketii.

Metropolitan

Area* Zillow Home

Value Index

(ZHVI), June

2020 ZHVI - YoY

Change,

June 2020 Zillow

Observed Rent

Index (ZORI),

June 2020 ZORI - YoY

Change,

June 2020 Total Inventory

- YoY Change,

Week Ending

July 11 United States $252,178 4.3% $1,723 1.5% -24.1% New York/Newark,

NY/NJ $489,369 1.3% $2,746 -1.0% -23.5% Los Angeles-Long

Beach-Anaheim, CA $696,024 4.2% $2,544 1.0% -26.6% Chicago, IL $243,827 0.8% $1,827 0.4% -23.4% Dallas-Fort

Worth, TX $258,430 3.2% $1,616 1.1% -18.9% Philadelphia, PA $257,356 3.8% $1,614 1.4% -34.5% Houston, TX $221,465 2.9% $1,519 -0.1% -18.3% Washington, DC $444,710 3.7% $2,177 -0.2% -33.5% Miami-Fort

Lauderdale, FL $307,554 3.4% $1,959 1.6% -10.1% Atlanta, GA $247,297 5.0% $1,579 2.5% -12.5% Boston, MA $506,021 3.5% $2,637 0.0% -24.8% San Francisco, CA $1,119,894 1.1% $3,198 -0.5% -10.5% Detroit, MI $186,409 3.8% $1,224 1.7% -25.5% Riverside, CA $393,183 3.9% $1,985 4.6% -26.4% Phoenix, AZ $303,185 9.6% $1,494 5.1% -38.6% Seattle, WA $547,464 7.4% $2,051 1.5% -21.0% Minneapolis-St.

Paul, MN $302,638 4.7% $1,608 1.5% -35.3% San Diego, CA $636,815 5.0% $2,355 1.8% -27.6% St. Louis, MO $183,254 3.3% $1,108 2.9% -39.9% Tampa, FL $237,427 6.0% $1,551 3.3% -22.9% Baltimore, MD $298,837 1.5% $1,691 -0.2% -25.0% Denver, CO $454,435 3.5% $1,834 0.2% -26.8% Pittsburgh, PA $164,009 3.7% $1,157 2.5% -33.2% Portland, OR $424,129 3.9% $1,676 1.4% -26.9% Charlotte, NC $245,397 6.8% $1,512 1.5% -15.3% Sacramento, CA $440,508 4.2% $1,846 3.5% -13.8% San Antonio, TX $209,475 2.6% $1,362 1.4% -33.0% Orlando, FL $263,892 5.1% $1,610 1.0% -36.1% Cincinnati, OH $193,450 6.2% $1,217 4.0% -34.6% Cleveland, OH $164,554 5.4% $1,137 1.3% -24.4% Kansas City, MO $211,454 5.1% $1,226 2.9% -31.3% Las Vegas, NV $296,203 1.8% $1,451 1.8% -32.3% Columbus, OH $219,688 6.1% $1,325 2.6% -26.8% Indianapolis, IN $189,034 6.5% $1,244 4.4% -21.7% San Jose, CA $1,192,683 5.0% $3,149 -1.2% -33.6% Austin, TX $350,361 5.0% $1,613 0.2% -7.9% Virginia Beach,

VA $249,778 4.2% $1,387 1.6% -31.5% Nashville, TN $287,420 5.4% $1,667 3.1% -12.2% Providence, RI $327,016 4.2% $1,633 4.2% -24.2% Milwaukee, WI $215,365 6.2% $1,133 2.1% -33.9% Jacksonville, FL $237,761 4.6% $1,419 2.5% -24.3% Memphis, TN $161,799 7.5% $1,343 6.0% -34.8% Oklahoma City,

OK $162,978 6.1% $1,090 -0.1% -37.8% Louisville, KY $186,559 5.7% $1,090 2.5% -26.7% Hartford, CT $243,200 2.1% $1,421 2.7% -32.0% Richmond, VA $253,863 4.5% $1,351 2.8% -27.7% New Orleans, LA $212,213 4.8% $1,451 1.6% -29.0% Buffalo, NY $178,474 3.8% $1,101 3.3% -27.9% Raleigh, NC $289,093 3.9% $1,506 0.5% -33.8% Birmingham, AL $172,916 7.6% $1,185 2.5% -14.1% Salt Lake City, UT $394,528 6.6% $1,427 0.8% -17.5% *Table ordered by market size

About Zillow

Zillow, the top real estate website in the U.S., is building an on-demand real estate experience. Whether selling, buying, renting or financing, customers can turn to Zillow's businesses to find and get into their next home with speed, certainty and ease.

In addition to for-sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase.

Millions of people visit Zillow Group sites every month to start their home search, and now they can rely on Zillow to help them finish it — with the same confidence, ease and empowerment they've come to expect from real estate's most trusted brand.

Launched in 2006, Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG) and headquartered in Seattle.

Zillow and Zillow Offers are registered trademarks of Zillow, Inc.

i The Zillow Real Estate Market Reports are a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Real Estate Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research/. The data in Zillow's Real Estate Market Reports are aggregated from public sources by a number of data providers for 928 metropolitan and micropolitan areas dating back to 1996. Mortgage and home loan data are typically recorded in each county and publicly available through a county recorder's office. All current monthly data at the national, state, metro, city, ZIP code and neighborhood level can be accessed at www.zillow.com/research/data.

ii Zillow Group Marketplace, Inc. is a licensed mortgage broker, NMLS #1303160.

SOURCE Zillow

Related Links

https://www.zillow.com

