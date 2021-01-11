Home State Health and Babylon Partner to Bring App-based, 24/7 Healthcare to Southeast Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home State Health has partnered with Babylon , a technology and healthcare company, to deliver additional access to primary care to health plan members living in 10 counties in Southeast Missouri. Through the partnership, Babylon will serve as the Primary Care Physician (PCP) via its mobile application-based telehealth platform. Home State Health members assigned to Babylon will have access to their PCP through their smartphone any time, day or night.

"At Home State Health, we meet our members where they are and remove barriers which have prevented them from receiving care," said Nathan Landsbaum, President and CEO, Home State Health. "By working with Babylon, we are able to bring the latest technology and innovation in patient care directly to our Medicaid members living in rural areas of Missouri."

Home State Health members will be supported by a 20-person interdisciplinary Babylon care team including nurses and community health workers. They will help ensure continuity of care and guide members through their healthcare journey. Patients can log their symptoms, have remote consultations and check-in calls, manage chronic conditions, and access health history – all without leaving their homes. The virtual care option aligns with current COVID-19 recommendations to limit travel and contact, while reducing wait times for appointments and urgent care matters. However, if an in-person visit is needed, the Babylon care team can also help connect Home State Health members with community resources that provide services like transportation for an appointment.

"On behalf of the Babylon team, I am honored to have the opportunity to partner with Home State Health to offer Missourians a personalized, end-to-end, and human-centric care experience," said Dr. Ali Parsa, Founder, Babylon. "There has never been a greater need for a digital healthcare solution that can go directly to the source; meeting patients exactly where they are and when they need care most."

Babylon's services for the program in Southeast Missouri will be available to Home State Health members living in Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Wayne, Scott, and Stoddard counties. Babylon has started outreach to Home State Health members that have been assigned to them.

Home State Health members with questions about telehealth options should call (855) 694-HOME (4663). TTY 711.

About Home State Health

Home State Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Missourians through a range of health insurance solutions. Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals by performing operations for Ambetter, a federal insurance marketplace product, underwritten by Celtic Insurance (an affiliated company). Additionally, Home State Health provides insurance for the Medicare population through a Medicare Advantage plan, Allwell. Home State Health exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Home State Health is owned by a joint venture of Centene Corporation and Missouri Community Health Access. Centene Corporation, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.homestatehealth.com .

About Babylon

Babylon is a global-leading technology and healthcare company with the ambitious mission to put an accessible and affordable health service in the hands of every person on Earth.

We combine technology and medical expertise to bring doctors and people closer together, with digital healthcare tools designed to empower people with knowledge about their health. Through a range of digital health services – such as AI-backed digital health tools and video doctor appointments – we give people around-the-clock access to affordable, holistic healthcare services. We work with governments, health providers and insurers across the globe, and support healthcare facilities from small local practices to large hospitals.

Babylon covers 20 million people across the globe, and has delivered more than 8m virtual consultations and AI interactions. We have teamed up with 170 impactful worldwide partners — including Mount Sinai Health Partners, the NHS, Telus Health, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Government of Rwanda — to fulfill our vision of accessible and affordable healthcare, for all. For more information, visit https://www.babylonhealth.com/us .

SOURCE Home State Health

Related Links

https://www.homestatehealth.com/

