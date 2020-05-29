Home State Health and Quest Diagnostics Team Up to Increase Access to COVID-19 Testing in Underserved Communities

ST. LOUIS, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home State Health announced a collaboration with Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, to increase access to real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) COVID-19 testing in critical areas of need in St. Louis. Through this collaboration, Home State will facilitate the distribution of up to 1,000 Quest COVID-19 test kits each week to Affinia Healthcare and People's Health Centers, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs).

"We are pleased to do our part in making sure our communities, including those who need it most, have access to COVID-19 testing and healthcare services," said Nathan Landsbaum, President and CEO of Home State Health. "FQHCs provide care to thousands of our state's most vulnerable residents, testing is critical to flattening the curve in Missouri."

This collaboration leverages Home State's extensive network of critical safety net providers to ensure that testing capacity is routed to where it is needed most. As part of the collaboration, Home State will provide oversight and training to ensure test kits are received and processed efficiently. Distribution of kits began May 6, and Quest Diagnostics will conduct the COVID-19 testing through its network of laboratories across the United States.

"Affinia Healthcare is grateful for the generous donation provided by Home State Health. Testing vulnerable populations will help contain the spread of COVID-19 and benefit those most in need," said Dr. Alan Freeman, President and CEO of Affinia Healthcare.

"Our close relationship with Home State Health and Quest will bring vital COVID-19 testing access to our often-underrepresented communities," said Dwayne Butler, President and CEO of People's Health Centers. "We applaud Home State's commitment to ensuring that the healthcare needs all St. Louis citizens are addressed by working closely with our Federally Qualified Health Centers."

"Community Health Centers are safety net providers serving Missouri's most vulnerable populations. Through relationships with entities like Home State Health, our providers will receive the testing kits they need where Missouri needs it most," said Joe E. Pierle, CEO Missouri Primary Care Association.

Home State Health members are encouraged to contact Affinia Healthcare at (314) 833-2777 or People's Health Centers at (314) 627-5405 for additional information about testing. Members can also find more information about COVID-19 and how Home State Health can support them at www.homestatehealth.com.

Home State Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Missourians through a range of health insurance solutions. Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter. Additionally, Home State Health provides insurance for the Medicare population through a Medicare Advantage plan, Allwell. Home State Health exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Home State Health is owned by a joint venture of Centene Corporation and Missouri Community Health Access. Centene Corporation is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.homestatehealth.com.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

About COVID-19 Testing by Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics is at the forefront of response to the COVID-19 pandemic, working to broaden access to laboratory insights to help us all lead healthier lives. We provide both molecular diagnostic and antibody serology tests to aiding the diagnosis of COVID-19 and immune response. Our COVID-19 test services are based on tests that have received or are expected to receive FDA emergency use authorization and which meet our high standards for quality. We provide data on COVID-19 testing to various federal and state public health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and participate in studies with government and private institutions, aiding COVID-19 public health response and research.

Through our team of dedicated phlebotomists, couriers, air fleet team, and laboratory professionals, Quest Diagnostics won't stop until quality, testing is broadly available to patients and communities across the United States.

For more information about the latest developments with our COVID-19 testing, visit: newsroom.questdiagnostics.com/COVIDTestingUpdates

SOURCE Home State Health

Related Links

http://www.questdiagnostics.com

