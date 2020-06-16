Homebot and Alterra Home Loans Partner to Provide Loan Officers with a Bilingual Client-For-Life Portal

Alterra Home Loans launches partnership with Homebot to empower their clients with powerful home finance insights.

DENVER, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Homebot, Inc., provider of the award-winning client-for-life portal that empowers consumers to build wealth through homeownership, today announced a partnership with Alterra Home Loans , a National mortgage lender and one of the largest Hispanic-owned mortgage companies in the U.S.

"At Alterra Home Loans, we feel strongly that homeowners and buyers should fully understand all of their options when it comes to home finance," said Miguel Narvaez, President of Alterra Home Loans. "As a bilingual tool, Homebot enables us to provide our English- and Spanish-speaking clients with personalized home finance intelligence. Homebot aligns with our mission to provide an exceptional client experience and an elevated level of service."

Through an enterprise agreement with Homebot, Alterra loan officers will have access to a client-for-life portal that engages their clients with timely, actionable information throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle.

"We are proud to be partnering with Alterra — a company that is passionate about empowering their clients to build wealth through homeownership," said Ernie Graham, CEO of Homebot. "We believe in Alterra's mission and are excited to be part of their future success."

About Alterra Home Loans

Founded in 2006, Alterra has loan coverage in 40 U.S. states and strives to represent the underserved in the mortgage industry, specifically serving first-time homebuyers in building wealth through homeownership. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.goalterra.com .

About Homebot

Founded in 2015, Homebot is a client-for-life portal that maximizes repeat and referral business for lenders by empowering consumers to build wealth through homeownership. The award-winning portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect. With an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors that consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home. Homebot is based in Denver, Colorado.

