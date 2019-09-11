Homebot Introduces iBuyer Feature that the Agent Controls

The instant cash offer is quickly becoming commonplace with consumers as iBuyer offerings are making headlines across the country from companies like Zillow and Opendoor. Although only a small minority of homeowners are accepting instant offers, most want to at least "see" it before making a selling decision.

"In many ways, the instant offer is Zestimate all over again. With Homebot, lenders and agents have the opportunity to embrace this new trend to engage their clients exactly when they're thinking about selling," said Ernie Graham, CEO of Homebot.

The iBuying model offers consumers convenience, but at a price. "It's incumbent on the real estate industry to help our clients understand the pros and cons to make the decision that's best for them," said Lane Hornung, CEO and founder of 8z Real Estate . The combination of Homebot's new iBuyer feature with an industry-leading 50% monthly engagement, positions the agent as the trusted advisor who can connect their clients to any iBuyer program.

"Savvy agents and lenders are going to now have an advantage by addressing the iBuyer question head-on and controlling the conversation around a seller's options. This is an amazing feature," said Scott Schang, Broker/Owner at BuyWise Mortgage. With Homebot's unique co-branding capabilities, lenders have the ability to collaborate with their agent partners to bring Homebot's client-for-life experience to every past customer and current prospect.

About Homebot

Founded in 2015, Homebot empowers millions of homeowners to build wealth with an award-winning, monthly wealth digest on behalf of their loan officer or real estate agent. The addictive, personalized digests give homeowners and buyers multiple financial scenarios to build wealth. For lenders and real estate agents, Homebot provides an automated customer-for-life solution that keeps them top-of-mind as the go-to-professional in their sphere of clients and delivers an average 50% monthly engagement rate. Homebot is based in Denver, Colorado.

