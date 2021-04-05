Homebuilder Century Complete Enters North Florida Market with 6 New Communities

"North Florida is a significant draw for buyers looking to purchase an affordable new home in a scenic location with abundant area amenities," said Greg Huff, President of Century Complete. "And with our groundbreaking online buying process, we're making it easier than ever for buyers to find the perfect home for their needs and lifestyle."

NOW SELLING:

River Hill | Welaka, FL

From the high $100s

Homes now available for purchase online!

Single-family homes (66 homesites)

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garage, up to 1,941 square feet

Close to Welaka State Forest, Ocala National Forest and the St. Johns River

COMING SOON:

Cross Creek | Freeport, FL

Opening April 2021

Single-family homes (58 homesites)

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garage, up to 2,014 square feet

Close to popular beaches like Santa Rosa Beach and Destin Beach , plus Grayton Beach State Park and Eden Gardens State Park

Pinehurst Estates | DeFuniak Springs, FL

Opening April 2021

Single-family homes (59 homesites)

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garage, up to 2,014 square feet

Close to Eden Gardens State Park and popular beach destinations like Santa Rosa , Destin and Grayton Beach State Park

Riverwalk | Freeport, FL

Opening June 2021

Single-family homes (28 homesites)

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bed, 2 to 2.5 bath, 2-bay garage, up to 2,014 square feet

Close to Grayton Beach State Park, Santa Rosa Beach , Destin and Eden Gardens State Park

Morse Landing | Jacksonville, FL

Opening July/August 2021

Single-family homes (16 homesites)

Single- and two-story floor plans

4 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garage, up to 2,054 square feet

Close to Fernandina Beach , Amelia Island , the St. Johns River, downtown Jacksonville , and Jacksonville's urban park system—the largest in the nation

Callahan Crossing | Callahan, FL

Opening September 2021

Duplexes (60 homesites)

Single-story floor plans

3 bed, 2 bath, 1-bay garage, up to 1,515 square feet

Close to Jacksonville , Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island

IN-PERSON SALES STUDIOS COMING SOON!

Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like friendly in-person assistance with purchasing a new home at any of our North Florida communities, details about Sales Studios in Pensacola and West Jacksonville will be announced in the near future.

Call 850-354-5573 for more information.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

