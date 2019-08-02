Homebuilder Disrupting Housing Industry with New Technology, Meridian, ID

The barrier to enter a home for sale has typically only been able to access through a Realtor or setting an appointment. Tour Now is giving the ability to consumers get instant home access without an agent. CBH Homes is breaking down this barrier and has installed 100 self-locks on 100 available homes in Southern Idaho. To tour a CBH home it's as simple as calling a phone number, getting verified and accessing the property on your time, your schedule.

"Consumers want products faster and easier. They're looking for the self-serve model. Similar to the easy access of VRBO or Airbnb experience. At CBH Homes, we understand this and are working to provide that", said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. "They don't want to call and make an appointment, they want to do their own research and tour at their convenience."

In the first month with only 10 locks installed CBH Homes had over 85 self-guided tours. Now, with over 100 locks in the field they expect this number to skyrocket. Zillow also announced earlier in the spring that they are piloting an app for self-guided house tours in an article here .

This is the next era in home buying and CBH Homes is on the front line wanting to make home buying a smooth and easy process.

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 26 years, and for 17 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho's #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #37 in the nation and proudly working with over 19,000 happy homeowners.

SOURCE CBH Homes

Related Links

https://cbhhomes.com

