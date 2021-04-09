Homebuilder donates over $120,000 to a new program for students

With the initial $100,000 donation, Swan Falls High School was able to purchase equipment, tools, curriculum resources, gear, and more to get the program up and running. On top of this, CBH custom designed art, signage and window wrapping for the new space.

Corey Barton, President/Owner of CBH Homes, will be speaking to the Swan Falls High School construction classes on April 12th, sharing how he got started in home building and ways that they too can get involved.

"The construction industry is more than just construction. It's for entrepreneurs who want to start their own business. It's for philanthropists who want to build a better community. It's for innovators who want to find a new, more efficient way. We want students to see all of the options that they have. College doesn't have to be the only answer," said Corey Barton, President/Owner of CBH Homes. "We need smart, eager, hardworking people to join the industry. There is so much untapped potential for those looking to be successful, we want to show these students that the construction industry is a viable option."

CBH Homes is excited to be a part of this new venture and the opportunities that have opened not only for kids, but other trade partners in the valley. Swan Falls High School and CBH are looking to hold construction job fairs, mentorship programs, and more.

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 28 years, and for 17 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho's #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #38 in the nation and proudly working with 22,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

