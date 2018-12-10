Homebuilder Employees 'Build Joy' with Company Boost

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) employees make a different kind of holiday wish list. Instead of gadgets and cashmere, they are given a little help from their company to turn their dream good deeds into reality.

For the second consecutive holiday season, the leading national homebuilder and developer asked its team members: If you were given $1,000, how would you build joy in your community? Dozens of ideas poured in, proposing acts of kindness that included: cheering up children in protective services care, supporting veterans in a VA hospital with needed supplies, and showing gratitude to hardworking teachers with a lounge furniture makeover.

"If we tried to select causes for corporate giving ourselves, we couldn't come close to the inspiration and impact our team members generate through their own goodness," Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer said. "Build Joy gives our people a chance to bring their personal light to their communities, and as a company we're honored to enable a greater impact through these grants."

Many of the 10 projects selected for grants were spurred by employees' personal ties to their causes. Tori DeSimone, a Bay Area purchasing agent, chose to give her volunteer time and funds to Rooms of Hope, a San Ramon, Calif. nonprofit that creates dream-room renovations for children fighting life-threatening conditions.

"Cancer has hit my family a few times, and I have witnessed the hard-fought battles of my loved ones—some who have fought and won and others who lost the battle," DeSimone said. "As a child I can only imagine how hard that battle could seem at times, but to have a sanctuary to return home to after treatments or doctor appointments gives a little gleam of hope and peace."

After a positively heartwarming inaugural run in 2017, Taylor Morrison elevated the program to an annual tradition due its unifying power. This year's projects touched lives in six states, representing employees from nine offices across the country, from California to Florida.

The 10 'joy builders' recorded their projects in self-produced video journals, sharing their inspiration, documenting their volunteer efforts and inviting others to share the joy of giving back. View their #BuildJoy videos and read their inspirational stories at https://www.taylormorrison.com/build-joy.

