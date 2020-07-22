Homebuilders Announced for New Master-Planned Community in North San Diego County

"Beazer and Shea have proven reputations and family-focused attitudes, which made selecting them an easy choice," said Kerry Garza, president of Touchstone Communities. "We are excited to welcome these talented builder teams and their innovative home designs to Park Circle."

The overall master plan will feature homes ranging from 1,300 to 3,300 square feet in a variety of architectural styles—from cozy cottages to large family homes—across eight distinct neighborhoods.

"We are honored to be part of the exciting new Park Circle community. Our new neighborhood Summer will offer 88 cottage-style, detached motor court homes starting from the high $400,000s," said Paul Barnes, president of Shea Homes San Diego.

The community will include two private recreation buildings, several parks, a neighborhood retail center, and an extensive trail system connecting residents to lively amenities.

"The vision of Park Circle aligns perfectly with Beazer's values—offering quality products, great design with the flexibility of choice and personalization, and an excellent experience at every turn," said Tom Burrill, area president of Beazer Homes.

"Park Circle presents a rare opportunity for builders to buy lots in a master-planned community in San Diego County and it was a pleasure working with the teams at Shea and Beazer on their respective acquisitions at Park Circle," said Gunder Creager, senior executive vice president of Colliers International San Diego Region.

Details throughout the community will pay homage to the former Konyn Dairy, which operated on the site for nearly 40 years before closing in 2008.

