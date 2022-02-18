Homebuyers: Get Prepared and Get Pre-approved, says Liberty

Head of Consumer Advocacy Heidi Armstrong says that in a competitive market, home loan pre-approval could be the difference between it being "the year you buy or the year you try".



"Knowing that you have a pre-approved home loan behind you, gives you the confidence to bid or make an offer as soon as you see that property you've been searching for. And when time is of the essence, you can't afford to hesitate."



To get pre-approved, borrowers should check their borrowing power and credit scores to learn what options might be available. There are several online calculators available to help with this step.

More flexible lenders like Liberty can also cater for those with lower credit scores or the self-employed, with home loan solutions tailored to customers' unique circumstances.



With a pre-approved home loan, borrowers provide themselves with a higher chance of nabbing the property they want. And, with the help of a mortgage broker or Liberty Adviser they can navigate the application process quickly and efficiently.



A broker's knowledge of different lenders and products can be invaluable. They may even be able to put house-hunters in touch with a real estate agent to help find the property that they're looking for.

