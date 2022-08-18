Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market growth to accelerate at 15% CAGR -- North America to occupy 36% market share

By region, the market observed significant growth in North America in 2021. The availability of advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, and the presence of government bodies such as Medicaid that help with medical costs for individuals with limited income and resources are driving the growth of the regional market. The high prevalence of respiratory diseases in the US and Canada is also contributing to the growth of the homecare oxygen concentrators market in North America.

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

Rise in geriatric population

The prevalence of various respiratory diseases is increasing significantly across the globe. This can be attributed to a rise in risk factors such as allergy, pollution, and smoking. In addition, many individuals face shortness of breath while performing non-strenuous activities such as walking up a flight of stairs, playing golf, or walking uphill. In addition, the rise in the aging population, especially in countries such as Japan, the UK, the US, and Germany has further increased the prevalence of various respiratory diseases such as tuberculosis, COPD, and bronchial asthma. All these factors have necessitated the need for advanced medical technologies such as homecare oxygen concentrators, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Besco Medical Ltd.: The company offers homecare oxygen concentrator products such as BES-OC07, BES-OC16, and BES-OC17.

The company offers homecare oxygen concentrator products such as BES-OC07, BES-OC16, and BES-OC17. Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.: The company offers homecare oxygen concentrator products such as iGo2, Compact 525, and Compact 1025.

The company offers homecare oxygen concentrator products such as iGo2, Compact 525, and Compact 1025. GCE Holding AB: The company offers homecare oxygen concentrator products such as Zen-O, Zen-O lite, and M50.

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.83 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Besco Medical Ltd., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., GCE Holding AB, Inogen Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nidek Medical Products Inc., Precision Medical Inc., ResMed Inc., and Teijin Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Portable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Besco Medical Ltd.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.

GCE Holding AB

Inogen Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Nidek Medical Products Inc.

Precision Medical Inc.

ResMed Inc.

Teijin Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

