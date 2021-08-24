Homecare Ventilator Market to grow by USD 197.06 million at over 7% CAGR during 2020-2024|Technavio

Access our detailed 127-page report on "Homecare Ventilator Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024":

The homecare ventilator market is attributed to the increasing demand for home healthcare, the surging prevalence of chronic respiratory ailments, and reimbursement coverage for homecare ventilation. This report has been curated considering various factors for forecast evaluation including the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior. As the impact of the pandemic unfolds, the report will offer pre-and post-COVID market estimates in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios.

Major Five Homecare Ventilator Companies:

BMC Medical Co. Ltd.

The company operates in key business segments including Devices, Masks, and Hospital Product. The company offers RESmart GII Auto CPAP System, an electro-pneumatic ventilator used for home and clinic therapy of obstructive sleep apnea.

Dima Italia Srl

The company generates revenue by designing, producing and supply of respiratory devices for home care and hospital use. The company offers Luna 100, a portable pressure and volume ventilator used in intensive care, homecare, and emergency care.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

The company offers products in key operating respiratory, mobility, personal care, others. The Cube 30 ATV, a non-invasive volume-supporting ventilator developed with trigger technology and target minute-volume algorithm to be used in a homecare or clinical environment.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

The company operates in key business segments including Hospital and Homecare. They offer F&P SleepStyle, an auto CPAP machine, which is simple to set up and start. It allows tracking the progress online using the SleepStyle App and Web.

Koninklijke Philips NV

The company operates in key business segments including Diagnosis & Treatment, Personal Health, Connected Care, Other. They offer Trilogy100, a portable pressure and volume support ventilator, which can be ideally used at home or in alternative care facilities.

Homecare Ventilator Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

Pneumatic ventilators - size and forecast 2019-2024

Electronic ventilators - size and forecast 2019-2024

Electro-pneumatic ventilators - size and forecast 2019-2024

Homecare Ventilator Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - size and forecast 2019-2024

